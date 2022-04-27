Cowboys 2022 NFL Draft: Final 7-round mock to fill out the Dallas roster

After all the anticipation and smokescreens, the 2022 NFL Draft is just about here! Over the course of four days, the Cowboys will welcome in a slew of new players between their draft picks and undrafted free agents. It all starts Thursday night, and the speculation on which team picks whom will last all the way up until the names are called by Roger Goodell.

Without further ado, here is one more seven-round mock draft before the real thing unfolds. This was put together with the help of Fanspeak’s On the Clock draft simulator, which you can find and run your own draft here.

First Round

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE - Michigan

Earlier this week, Georgia’s Travon Walker became the betting favorite to go first overall, but every report with any inside knowledge of the Jaguars’ thinking has indicated Aidan Hutchinson has been the pick for weeks now. Walker may be oozing with traits and raw potential, but Hutchinson is a better player right now, and if Jacksonville’s free agency activity is anything to go off of, they’re trying to win now while their franchise quarterback is cheap.

2. Detroit Lions: Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE - Oregon

Rumors emerged in recent weeks that Lions head coach Dan Campbell doesn’t mesh with Kayvon Thibodeaux’s personality. That could end up being true, but given the time of year it’s much more likely that this is a disinformation campaign aimed at trading down, something GM Brad Holmes is open about wanting to do. At the end of the day, Thibodeaux is exactly what the Lions are looking for on the edge.

3. Houston Texans: Travon Walker, EDGE - Georgia

Head coach Lovie Smith’s defense depends almost entirely on their front four to generate a pass rush, and GM Nick Caserio is said to value traits over production. Those two nuggets make Travon Walker, an athletic specimen who didn’t exactly light up the stat sheet in college, an obvious projection here.

4. New York Jets: Sauce Gardner, CB - Cincinnati

The Jets could go in any direction but quarterback here, a testament to how bad their roster currently is. Finding a legit number one cornerback, though, would go a long way towards shoring up what was a dreadful secondary last year. Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner fits that bill.

5. New York Giants: Devin Lloyd, LB - Utah

The Giants are a lot like the team they share a stadium with, in that they could go anywhere in this draft. With new defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale bringing a deep bag of blitz packages, though, a versatile linebacker like Devin Lloyd will have obvious appeal. He’ll be billed as their version of Micah Parsons, which is an unfair standard for Lloyd, but the strategy will be similar.

6. Carolina Panthers: Malik Willis, QB - Liberty

The Panthers’ desperation for a quarterback is evident in the fact that their “mutual disinterest” in Baker Mayfield has seemingly evaporated. In the event that Carolina doesn’t trade for yet another 2018 first-round QB whose team gave up on him, they’ll be forced to take one here. Malik Willis is considered by many to be a year away from starting, so the hope is his selection resets the clock on head coach Matt Rhule’s very hot seat.

7. New York Giants (from CHI): Kyle Hamilton, S - Notre Dame

The Giants need help all over their defense, and Martindale’s scheme requires versatility at every position. Kyle Hamilton’s calling card at Notre Dame was making plays from any alignment, so he’s a very natural fit here in addition to Lloyd two picks earlier.

8. Atlanta Falcons: Garrett Wilson, WR - Ohio State

The Falcons might go quarterback here, but Marcus Mariota is a sufficient enough bridge quarterback for Atlanta to bank on a better class next year. Instead, they’ll focus on securing weapons for whoever that franchise quarterback ends up being. Garrett Wilson can become a matchup nightmare in head coach Arthur Smith’s offense, and the Falcons need receivers badly right now.

9. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN): Desmond Ridder, QB - Cincinnati

The Seahawks need a new quarterback after trading Russell Wilson to Denver, and the only one they’ve brought in for a pre-draft visit is Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder. That could easily be a trick, but Ridder would make a ton of sense in the type of offense Seattle wants to run, and it would give them a good chance of getting their quasi-rebuild off the ground quicker.

10. New York Jets (from SEA): Drake London, WR - USC

The Jets think they found a diamond in the rough in slot receiver Elijah Moore last year, but Zach Wilson needs more weapons if he’s going to be the guy for Gang Green. Drake London has scared some teams off with his lack of testing, but he’s still an athletic, big-bodied receiver who would perfectly complement Moore in this offense.

11. Washington Commanders: Trent McDuffie, CB - Washington

The Commanders think they have their answer at quarterback now, but they know they need to address the defense after a serious step back in 2021. In looking at that side of the ball, cornerback stands out as a glaring need. Trent McDuffie might have been the first corner drafted this year if he were two inches taller, but he still meets all the criteria as a talented defender who should enjoy a long NFL career.

12. Minnesota Vikings: Derek Stingley, CB - LSU

Derek Stingley looked like a surefire first overall pick two years ago, but nagging injuries and inconsistent play have dropped him a bit. But the Vikings are in need of cornerback talent and happen to have Patrick Peterson, a seasoned veteran who also played at LSU, already on their roster. What better environment to foster the uber-talented Stingley as he makes the jump to the next level?

13. Houston Texans (from CLE): Evan Neal, OT - Alabama

It wasn’t too long ago that Evan Neal was mocked by many to Jacksonville first overall, but things change and this is a pretty heavy draft on the defensive side of the ball. As a result, Neal is shockingly still here at 13, and the Texans don’t waste any time in pairing him with Laremy Tunsil.

14. Baltimore Ravens: Ikem Ekwonu, OT - NC State

The Ravens really have to like how this draft plays out here. They have their pick of Ikem Ekwonu, Jermaine Johnson, Jordan Davis, and others. There’s really no wrong choice, but Ekwonu’s versatility and physicality will make him a valuable player regardless of where Baltimore plugs him in along their line.

15. Philadelphia Eagles (from MIA): Jermaine Johnson, EDGE - Florida State

The Eagles re-signed Derek Barnett despite underwhelming the last two years, and Brandon Graham is nearing the twilight of his own career, making this the perfect time to find the next great Eagles edge rusher. Jermaine Johnson lit up the combine and after just one year as a starter with the Seminoles - in which he had 11.5 sacks - Johnson seems to be just scratching the surface.

16. New Orleans Saints (from PHI): Charles Cross, OT - Mississippi State

The Saints’ decision to trade up got most people thinking it was for a quarterback, but moving one spot ahead of the tackle-needy Chargers probably revealed their true plans. The Saints let left tackle Terron Armstead walk in free agency, but an elite pass protector like Charles Cross would be a great way to fill that void without breaking the bank.

17. Los Angeles Chargers: Trevor Penning, OT - Northern Iowa

Trevor Penning to the Chargers just makes too much sense. Right tackle is probably the team’s biggest need, and Penning would benefit from playing there while he makes the jump from FCS to NFL. Pairing Penning with Rashawn Slater at tackle would be a great way to commit to protecting Justin Herbert.

18. Philadelphia Eagles (from NO): Zion Johnson, iOL - Boston College

Longtime guard Brandon Brooks made the decision to retire this offseason, leaving a hole both in the locker room and on the field. Zion Johnson won’t be able to fill the former, at least not right away, but he’s talented enough to fill the latter almost immediately, especially as Philadelphia embraces their run-heavy offense with Jalen Hurts.

19. New Orleans Saints (from PHI): Jameson Williams, WR - Alabama

The Saints are elated to be getting Michael Thomas back, but they still need to add more weapons for the re-signed Jameis Winston. Jameson Williams seems like an ideal fit in that offense, where his slippery route running will make life easy for Winston, both as a quick target and deep threat.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Kenny Pickett, QB - Pittsburgh

Kenny Pickett is considered by almost everyone to be the most pro-ready quarterback in this class, but then he measured in with the smallest hands in combine history and everyone lost their minds. The Steelers, and outgoing GM Kevin Colbert, are smarter than that though, and they land a tantalizing prospect who’s ready to compete right away. Pickett was a Heisman runner-up while playing his college games in Heinz Field, and now he gets to play his NFL games there too. A perfect landing spot for both sides.

21. New England Patriots: Quay Walker, LB - Georgia

In recent weeks, buzz has grown about Quay Walker sneaking into the first round and even surpassing teammate Nakobe Dean. It’s easy to see why, as Walker has elite athleticism and tackling skills, and should fit in well on a Patriots defense that’s lacking in linebacker depth.

22. Green Bay Packers (from LVR): Chris Olave, WR - Ohio State

When the Packers traded away Davante Adams, this pick became earmarked for a wide receiver. They may even try to package this and the 28th pick to move up, but Aaron Rodgers should be plenty happy with standing pat and getting Chris Olave. There isn’t a smoother route runner in the draft, and it shouldn’t take long before Olave and Rodgers develop the same kind of chemistry that made Adams a star.

23. Arizona Cardinals: Andrew Booth, Jr., CB - Clemson

Kyler Murray’s murky future notwithstanding, the Cardinals’ top priority right now is solidifying their defense. They surprised everyone last year with a patchwork secondary until getting picked apart in the playoffs. Andrew Booth Jr. has all the traits you’d expect from someone who starred at Clemson, and his expertise in man coverage makes him an especially appealing scheme fit in Arizona.

24. Dallas Cowboys: Kenyon Green, iOL - Texas A&M

Jerry Jones has pretty much said that Dallas is going offensive line here unless another CeeDee Lamb or Micah Parsons are available. Both Treylon Burks and Jordan Davis are still on the board and could theoretically fit those bills, but word is that Ohio State’s Chris Olave - taken two spots earlier here - is the player Jones covets.

With that in mind, the Cowboys opt to go offensive line and Kenyon Green is the best option by far. You can check out a full scouting report on Green here, but he’s a physical road-grader in the run game who has experience to kick out to tackle if need be. He’ll immediately be the frontrunner to start at left guard, relegating Connor McGovern to his fullback role.

25. Buffalo Bills: Kyler Gordon, CB - Washington

The Bills don’t have too many glaring needs right now, but they would benefit from upgrading the cornerback position next to Tre’Davious White. Kyler Gordon is an explosive athlete who makes highlight plays in his sleep, but needs to refine his techniques just a bit. Buffalo won’t need him to start right away, but Gordon may end up doing so anyway just because of what he’s capable of doing on the field.

26. Tennessee Titans: Treylon Burks, WR - Arkansas

Every single day seems to offer yet another clue that A.J. Brown’s days as a Titan are numbered, and Tennessee needs to bolster its receiving corps even if he does stick around. Treylon Burks is a dynamic weapon who can win in a variety of ways, and he’s one heck of a replacement option if Brown does indeed leave sometime soon.

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Lewis Cine, S - Georgia

The Buccaneers signed Keanu Neal, moving back to safety after a one-year stint at linebacker in Dallas, to replace the thumping presence of Jordan Whitehead, who signed with the Jets in free agency. But Neal’s cheap, short deal won’t prevent Tampa Bay from taking Lewis Cine, a very similar player who would actually represent an upgrade over Whitehead and Neal.

28. Green Bay Packers: Jordan Davis, iDL - Georgia

The Packers don’t really need Jordan Davis, as they’ve already got Kenny Clark and recently signed Jarran Reed to a cheap deal, but this is an example of taking the best player available. Davis undoubtedly upgrades their defense and would make things a lot easier on a unit that was 28th in run defense DVOA this past year.

29. Kansas City Chiefs (from MIA): Daxton Hill, S - Michigan

Some teams view Daxton Hill as more of a cornerback than a safety, and he played both roles quite often at Michigan. For Kansas City, they have needs at both spots, which is why they jump on Hill here. Filling multiple holes with one player is always a dream come true.

30. Kansas City Chiefs: Christian Watson, WR - North Dakota State

The Chiefs have a glaring need at receiver after dealing Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins, but it’s a deep class this year. That’s evident in them landing Christian Watson, everyone’s favorite pet cat. Watson is 6’4” and, despite his size, has incredible speed; Watson had the tenth-fastest 40-yard dash among all players at the combine this year. While he wasn’t as fast as Hill, Watson offers similar breakaway speed in addition to a significantly larger frame.

31. Cincinnati Bengals: Tyler Linderbaum, iOL - Iowa

The Bengals spent a lot of money in free agency to fix their offensive line, signing Ted Karras, Alex Cappa, and La’el Collins. That doesn’t necessarily mean they’re done, though, and Tyler Linderbaum still being available here makes too much sense. Karras was signed to play center, but he can easily flip to left guard to accommodate the highly polished Iowa man.

32. Detroit Lions (from LAR): Nakobe Dean, LB - Georgia

Nakobe Dean’s stock has fallen due to some minor injuries, but the Lions will be hard-pressed to pass on him here, especially with no quarterback worth taking still on the board. Head coach Dan Campbell has already said he wants his linebackers playing more downhill this year, and that’s Dean’s default style of play. This could be a dream pairing.

Second Round

33. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jaquan Brisker, S - Penn State

34. Detroit Lions: Jahan Dotson, WR - Penn State

35. New York Jets: George Karlaftis, EDGE - Purdue

36. New York Giants: Boye Mafe, EDGE - Minnesota

37. Houston Texans: Tariq Woolen, CB - UTSA

38. New York Jets (from CAR): Jalen Pitre, S - Baylor

39. Chicago Bears: Devonte Wyatt, iDL - Georgia

40. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN): Bernhard Raimann, OT - Central Michigan

41. Seattle Seahawks: David Ojabo, EDGE - Michigan

42. Indianapolis Colts (from WAS): Matt Corral, QB - Ole Miss

43. Atlanta Falcons: Arnold Ebiketie, EDGE - Penn State

44. Cleveland Browns: Perrion Winfrey, iDL - Oklahoma

45. Baltimore Ravens: Kaair Elam, CB - Florida

46. Minnesota Vikings: DeMarvin Leal, iDL - Texas A&M

47. Washington Commanders (from IND): George Pickens, WR - Georgia

48. Chicago Bears (from LAC): Skyy Moore, WR - Western Michigan

49. New Orleans Saints: Travis Jones, iDL - UConn

50. Kansas City Chiefs (from MIA): Logan Hall, EDGE - Houston

51. Philadelphia Eagles: John Metchie III, WR - Alabama

52. Pittsburgh Steelers: Tyler Smith, iOL - Tulsa

53. Green Bay Packers (from LVR): Daniel Faalele, OT - Minnesota

54. New England Patriots: Calvin Austin III, WR - Memphis

55. Arizona Cardinals: Kenneth Walker III, RB - Michigan State

56. Dallas Cowboys: Abraham Lucas, OT - Washington State

It’s an underrated need in Dallas right now, but the tackle position is lacking in depth at the very least. Terence Steele is probably starting at right tackle no matter what, but he’s going into the final year of his contract and may not be the long-term answer. Even if he is, Dallas only has four total tackles on the roster at the moment.

Abraham Lucas has a rare combination of size and athleticism that make him a trendy pick to become a starting right tackle in the league. He may need time to adjust to an NFL offense after spending all four years as a starter in an air raid and run and shoot scheme. At the very least, Lucas offers valuable depth in Dallas but should push Steele for the right tackle spot.

57. Buffalo Bills: Breece Hall, RB - Iowa State

58. Atlanta Falcons (from TEN): Sam Howell, QB - North Carolina

59. Green Bay Packers: Christian Harris, LB - Alabama

60. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jamaree Salyer, iOL - Georgia

61. San Francisco 49ers: Cam Jurgens, iOL - Nebraska

62. Kansas City Chiefs: Roger McCreary, CB - Auburn

63. Cincinnati Bengals: Trey McBride, TE - Colorado State

64. Denver Broncos (from LAR): Chad Muma, LB - Wyoming

Third Round

65. Jacksonville Jaguars: Sean Rhyan, iOL - UCLA

66. Detroit Lions: Darian Kinnard, iOL - Kentucky

67. New York Giants: Nicholas Petit-Frere, OT - Ohio State

68. Houston Texans: Kerby Joseph, S - Illinois

69. New York Jets: Zachary Carter, iDL - Florida

70. Jacksonville Jaguars (from CAR): David Bell, WR - Purdue

71. Chicago Bears: Darrian Beavers, LB - Cincinnati

72. Seattle Seahawks: Cam Taylor-Britt, CB - Nebraska

73. Indianapolis Colts (from WAS): Cameron Thomas, EDGE - San Diego State

74. Atlanta Falcons: Leo Chenal, LB - Wisconsin

75. Denver Broncos: Josh Paschal, EDGE - Kentucky

76. Baltimore Ravens: Drake Jackson, EDGE - USC

77. Minnesota Vikings: Brian Asamoah, LB - Oklahoma

78. Cleveland Browns: Nik Bonitto, EDGE - Oklahoma

79. Los Angeles Chargers: Phidarian Mathis, iDL - Alabama

80. Houston Texans (from NO): Dylan Parham, iOL - Memphis

81. New York Giants (from MIA): Cole Strange, iOL - Chattanooga

82. Atlanta Falcons (from IND): Troy Andersen, LB - Montana State

83. Philadelphia Eagles: Marcus Jones, CB - Houston

84. Pittsburgh Steelers: Rasheed Walker, OT - Penn State

85. New England Patriots: Alec Lindstrom, iOL - Boston College

86. Las Vegas Raiders: Kingsley Enagbare, EDGE - South Carolina

87. Arizona Cardinals: Sam Williams, EDGE - Ole Miss

88. Dallas Cowboys: Jeremy Ruckert, TE - Ohio State

The Cowboys franchise tagged Dalton Schultz and seem intent on signing him to a long-term deal, but they need a secondary tight end after cutting the oft-injured Blake Jarwin. Jeremy Ruckert could be the prototypical TE2 that Dallas is looking for, as he offers a solid blend of blocking and pass catching skills.

Those who are particularly high on Ruckert even think he could develop into a legitimate starting tight end. If the Cowboys are in that camp - and they certainly could be, considering he was one of their 30 official pre-draft visitors - then maybe they let Schultz play under the tag while Ruckert works on reaching that ceiling.

89. Buffalo Bills: Kyle Phillips, WR - UCLA

90. Tennessee Titans: Channing Tindall, LB - Georgia

91. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jalen Tolbert, WR - South Alabama

92. Green Bay Packers: Myjai Sanders, EDGE - Louisville

93. San Francisco 49ers: Zyon McCollum, CB - Sam Houston State

94. Kansas City Chiefs: Isaiah Spiller, RB - Texas A&M

95. Cincinnati Bengals: Alontae Taylor, CB - Tennessee

96. Denver Broncos (from LAR): Martin Emerson, CB - Mississippi State

97. Detroit Lions: Cade Otton, TE - Washington

98. New Orleans Saints: Isaiah Likely, TE - Coastal Carolina

99. Cleveland Browns: Alec Pierce, WR - Cincinnati

100. Baltimore Ravens: John Ridgeway, iDL - Arkansas

101. Philadelphia Eagles (from NO): Jesse Luketa, LB - Penn State

102. Miami Dolphins (from SF): Ed Ingram, iOL - LSU

103. Kansas City Chiefs: Luke Goedeke, OT - Central Michigan

104. Los Angeles Rams: JoJo Domann, LB - Nebraska

105. San Francisco 49ers: Wan’Dale Robinson, WR - Kentucky

Fourth Round

106. Jacksonville Jaguars: Matthew Butler, iDL - Tennessee

107. Cleveland Browns (from DET): James Cook, RB - Georgia

108. Houston Texans: Jelani Woods, TE - Virginia

109. Seattle Seahawks (from NYJ): Justin Shaffer, iOL - Georgia

110. Baltimore Ravens (from NYG): Spencer Burford, iOL - UTSA

111. New York Jets (from CAR): Zach Tom, OT - Wake Forest

112. New York Giants (from CHI): Carson Strong, QB - Nevada

113. Washington Commanders: Tyrese Robinson, iOL - Oklahoma

114. Atlanta Falcons: Nick Cross, S - Maryland

115. Denver Broncos: Braxton Jones, OT - Southern Utah

116. Denver Broncos (from SEA): Greg Dulcich, TE - UCLA

117. New York Jets (from MIN): Terrel Bernard, LB - Baylor

118. Cleveland Browns: Dameon Pierce, RB - Florida

119. Baltimore Ravens: Tyreke Smith, EDGE - Ohio State

120. New Orleans Saints: Mario Goodrich, CB - Clemson

121. Miami Dolphins: Khalil Shakir, WR - Boise State

122. Indianapolis Colts: Max Mitchell, OT - Louisiana

123. Los Angeles Chargers: Brandon Smith, LB - Penn State

124. Philadelphia Eagles: Brian Robinson, RB - Alabama

125. Miami Dolphins (from PIT): Dohnovan West, iOL - Arizona State

126. Las Vegas Raiders: Cordale Flott, CB - LSU

127. New England Patriots: Coby Bryant, CB - Cincinnati

128. Baltimore Ravens (from AZ): Velus Jones, Jr., WR - Tennessee

129. Dallas Cowboys: Danny Gray, WR - SMU

Waiting until the third day of the draft to select a wide receiver will undoubtedly drive many fans stark mad, but it seems the most likely outcome if Dallas passes on the position in the first round. That has a lot to do with this receiving class being very deep, as well as the Cowboys’ front office probably being overconfident in either/both James Washington or Simi Fehoko taking a big step this year.

As to that first point, though, the Cowboys benefit from a deep class by landing Danny Gray in the fourth round. An in-depth scouting report can be found here, but Gray has a rare blend of speed and ball tracking skills that makes him a viable deep threat in addition to a run-after-catch demon. Gray also has experience as an electric return specialist at SMU, something Dallas hasn’t had in a very long time.

130. Buffalo Bills: Cordell Volson, OT - North Dakota State

131. Tennessee Titans: Chigoziem Okonkwo, TE - Maryland

132. Green Bay Packers: Justyn Ross, WR - Clemson

133. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Josh Jobe, CB - Alabama

134. San Francisco 49ers: Rachaad White, RB - Arizona State

135. Kansas City Chiefs: Jake Ferguson, TE - Wisconsin

136. Cincinnati Bengals: Josh Williams, CB - Fayetteville State

137. Carolina Panthers (from LAR): Akayleb Evans, CB - Missouri

138. Pittsburgh Steelers: Damarri Mathis, CB - Pitt

139. Baltimore Ravens: Charlie Kolar, TE - Iowa State

140. Green Bay Packers: Cole Turner, TE - Nevada

141. Baltimore Ravens: Sincere McCormick, RB - UTSA

142. Los Angeles Rams: Dominique Robinson, EDGE - Miami (OH)

143. Tennessee Titans: Matt Waletzko, OT - North Dakota

Fifth Round

144. Carolina Panthers (from JAX): Jean Delance, OT - Florida

145. Denver Broncos (from DET): Skylar Thompson, QB - Kansas State

146. New York Jets: Tyquan Thornton, WR - Baylor

147. New York Giants: Daniel Bellinger, TE - San Diego State

148. Chicago Bears (from HOU): Bryan Cook, S - Cincinnati

149. Carolina Panthers: Lecitus Smith, iOL - Virginia Tech

150. Chicago Bears: Kellen Diesch, OT - Arizona State

151. Atlanta Falcons: Matt Araiza, P - San Diego State

152. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN): Reggie Roberson, WR - SMU

153. Seattle Seahawks: Zamir White, RB - Georgia

154. Philadelphia Eagles (from WAS): Dane Belton, S - Iowa

155. Dallas Cowboys (from CLE): David Anenih, EDGE - Houston

A lot of people will want the Cowboys to address the EDGE position earlier, but Dallas seems genuinely content with their trio of Dante Fowler, Dorance Armstrong, and Chauncey Golston as a replacement for Randy Gregory.

That doesn’t mean they won’t address it at all, though. David Anenih is a very raw developmental player with elite athleticism and some solid building blocks. Dan Quinn will be foaming at the mouth to work with him, and Anenih could blossom into a star after a year or two under his tutelage.

156. Minnesota Vikings (from BAL): Tycen Anderson, S - Toledo

157. Jacksonville Jaguars (from MIN): Dare Rosenthal, OT - Kentucky

158. New England Patriots (from MIA): Darien Butler, LB - Arizona State

159. Indianapolis Colts: Romeo Doubs, WR - Nevada

160. Los Angeles Chargers: Bo Melton, WR - Rutgers

161. New Orleans Saints: JT Woods, S - Baylor

162. Philadelphia Eagles: Chris Paul, iOL - Tulsa

163. New York Jets (from PIT): Otito Ogbonnia, iDL - UCLA

164. Las Vegas Raiders (from NE): Thayer Munford, iOL - Ohio State

165. Las Vegas Raiders: Eyioma Uwazurike, iDL - Iowa

166. Philadelphia Eagles (from AZ): D’Marco Jackson, LB - Appalachian State

167. Dallas Cowboys: Joshua Ezeudu, iOL - North Carolina

Spending three picks on the offensive line? That’s what happens when the entire unit underperforms the way the Cowboys’ line did in 2021. A full scouting report on Joshua Ezeudu can be found here, but the Tar Heel has drawn some legitimate interest from Dallas as one of their official visits.

Ezeudu is a high-level athlete with tons of experience, including at tackle, which makes him a vital depth piece for the Cowboys right off the bat. And if Dallas envisions Kenyon Green moving out to left tackle whenever Tyron Smith hangs it up, then Ezeudu could be seen as the answer at left guard once that happens.

168. Buffalo Bills: Cade Mays, iOL - Tennessee

169. Tennessee Titans: Jalyn Armour-Davis, CB - Alabama

170. Houston Texans (from NE): DeAngelo Malone, EDGE - Western Kentucky

171. Green Bay Packers: Kyren Williams, RB - Notre Dame

172. San Francisco 49ers: Isaiah Thomas, EDGE - Oklahoma

173. New York Giants (from KC): Erik Ezukanma, WR - Texas Tech

174. Cincinnati Bengals: Sterling Weatherford, S - Miami (OH)

175. Los Angeles Rams: James Empey, iOL - BYU

176. Dallas Cowboys: Thomas Booker, iDL - Stanford

The Cowboys like what they have in their young trio of Osa Odighizuwa, Neville Gallimore, and Trysten Hill, and Quinton Bohanna is serviceable in his limited role. But Dallas needs to get better run defense in the middle of the trenches, especially with Brent Urban still unsigned.

Enter Thomas Booker, a long and athletic defensive lineman who suffered from playing a true hybrid role at Stanford throughout his college career. In Dallas, he could find a role as a rotational run defender who can contribute somewhat as a pass rusher. His size and athletic profile make Booker a perfect fit for Quinn.

177. Detroit Lions: Chase Lucas, CB - Arizona State

178. Dallas Cowboys: Devin Harper, LB - Oklahoma State

The Cowboys re-signed Leighton Vander Esch and are talking up Jabril Cox as a potential starter alongside Micah Parsons, but the linebacker corps still lacks depth and special teams value. That’s probably why the Cowboys brought Devin Harper in for an official visit.

Harper got snubbed from the combine but posted elite testing numbers at his pro day. He was a consistent tackler for Oklahoma State who ultimately got overshadowed by his teammate and fellow linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez, but Harper’s skillset projects him to be a core special teamer and depth piece. That’s exactly what the Cowboys need at the linebacker spot.

179. Indianapolis Colts: Jaylen Watson, CB - Washington State

Sixth Round

180. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jack Jones, CB - Arizona State

181. Detroit Lions: Tariq Carpenter, S - Georgia Tech

182. New York Giants: Hassan Haskins, RB - Michigan

183. New England Patriots (from HOU): Jack Sanborn, LB - Wisconsin

184. Minnesota Vikings (from NYJ): Amare Barno, EDGE - Virginia Tech

185. Buffalo Bills (from CAR): Gerrit Prince, TE - UAB

186. Chicago Bears: Josh Thompson, CB - Texas

187. San Francisco 49ers (from DEN): Verone McKinley III, S - Oregon

188. Jacksonville Jaguars (from SEA): Grant Calcaterra, TE - SMU

189. Washington Commanders: Yusuf Corker, S - Kentucky

190. Atlanta Falcons: Ja’Tyre Carter, iOL - Southern

191. Minnesota Vikings (from BAL): Charleston Rambo, WR - Miami

192. Minnesota Vikings: Austin Allen, TE - Nebraska

193. Dallas Cowboys (from CLE): Markquese Bell, S - Florida A&M

The Cowboys seem to finally have some answers at safety, as they re-signed both Malik Hooker and Jayron Kearse to two-year deals this offseason. They also have Israel Mukuamu, who effectively redshirted his rookie year as he transitioned from cornerback to safety, as a developmental piece.

Here in the sixth round, Dallas looks to add another developmental piece in Markquese Bell. A former 4-star recruit who ended up at an HBCU school, Bell dominated in his time with the Rattlers. He needs to become a more disciplined player, but Bell has a really high ceiling and can contribute on special teams while he gets there. The Cowboys set themselves up for a tandem of Mukuamu and Bell to replace Hooker and Kearse in the not too distant future.

194. New Orleans Saints (from PHI): Aqeel Glass, QB - Alabama A&M

195. Los Angeles Chargers: Cade York, K - LSU

196. Baltimore Ravens (from MIA): Kaleb Eleby, QB - Western Michigan

197. Jacksonville Jaguars (from PHI): Obinna Eze, OT - TCU

198. Jacksonville Jaguars (from PIT): Damone Clark, LB - LSU

199. Carolina Panthers (from LVR): Neil Farrell, Jr., iDL - LSU

200. New England Patriots: Tyler Vrabel, OT - Boston College

201. Arizona Cardinals: Nick Grant, S - Virginia

202. Cleveland Browns (from DAL): Cameron Dicker, K - Texas

203. Buffalo Bills: Matt Henningsen, iDL - Wisconsin

204. Tennessee Titans: Bailey Zappe, QB - Western Kentucky

205. Houston Texans (from GB): Tre Turner, WR - Virginia Tech

206. Denver Broncos (from TB): Amari Carter, S - Miami

207. Houston Texans (from SF): Pierre Strong, RB - South Dakota State

208. Pittsburgh Steelers (from KC): Tariq Castro-Fields, CB - Penn State

209. Cincinnati Bengals: Luke Fortner, iOL - Kentucky

210. New England Patriots (from LAR): Christopher Hinton, iDL - Michigan

211. Los Angeles Rams: Kalon Barnes, CB - Baylor

212. Los Angeles Rams: Smoke Monday, S - Auburn

213. Atlanta Falcons: Tyler Badie, RB - Missouri

214. Los Angeles Chargers: Jalen Wydermyer, TE - Texas A&M

215. Arizona Cardinals: Michael Woods II, WR - Oklahoma

216. Indianapolis Colts: Reed Blankenship, S - Middle Tennessee

217. Detroit Lions: Jalen Nailor, WR - Michigan State

218. Los Angeles Rams: Jerome Ford, RB - Cincinnati

219. Tennessee Titans: Haskell Garrett, iDL - Ohio State

220. San Francisco 49ers: Jeffrey Gunter, EDGE - Coastal Carolina

221. San Francisco 49ers: Mike Rose, LB - Iowa State

Seventh Round

222. Jacksonville Jaguars: Matt Hankins, CB - Iowa

223. Cleveland Browns (from DET): Malcolm Rodriguez, LB - Oklahoma State

224. Miami Dolphins (from HOU): Micah McFadden, LB - Indiana

225. Pittsburgh Steelers (from NYJ): Montaric Brown, CB - Arkansas

226. Cincinnati Bengals (from NYG): Alex Wright, EDGE - UAB

227. Las Vegas Raiders (from CAR): DJ Davidson, iDL - Marquis Hayes

228. Green Bay Packers (from CHI): Marquis Hayes, iOL - Oklahoma

229. Seattle Seahawks: Derion Kendrick, CB - Georgia

230. Washington Commanders: Tyler Goodson, RB - Iowa

231. Buffalo Bills (from ATL): Jack Coan, QB - Notre Dame

232. Denver Broncos: Tyler Allgeier, RB - BYU

233. Kansas City Chiefs (from MIN): Dawson Deaton, iOL - Texas Tech

234. Detroit Lions (from CLE): Eric Johnson, iDL - Missouri State

235. Jacksonville Jaguars (from BAL): Cade Hall, EDGE - San Jose State

236. Los Angeles Chargers: Damarion Williams, CB - Houston

237. Philadelphia Eagles (from NO): Leon O’Neal Jr., S - Texas A&M

238. Los Angeles Rams (from MIA): Andrew Stueber, OT - Michigan

239. Indianapolis Colts: Brant Kuithe, TE - Utah

240. Washington Commanders (from PHI): Dustin Crum, QB - Kent State

241. Pittsburgh Steelers: MarQuan McCall, iDL - Kentucky

242. Carolina Panthers (from NE): Esezi Otomewo, EDGE - Minnesota

243. Kansas City Chiefs (from LVR): Zakoby McClain, LB - Auburn

244. Arizona Cardinals: D’Eriq King, QB - Miami

245. New England Patriots (from HOU): Connor Heyward, TE - Michigan State

246. Cleveland Browns (from BUF): Nick Muse, TE - South Carolina

247. Miami Dolphins (from TEN): ZaQuandre White, RB - South Carolina

248. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Abram Smith, RB - Baylor

249. Green Bay Packers: Ty Fryfogle, WR - Indiana

250. Minnesota Vikings (from SF): Vederian Lowe, OT - Illinois

251. Kansas City Chiefs: Noah Elliss, iDL - Idaho

252. Cincinnati Bengals: Nick Zakelj, OT - Fordham

253. Los Angeles Rams: Dontario Drummond, WR - Ole Miss

254. Los Angeles Chargers: Myron Cunningham, OT - Arkansas

255. Los Angeles Chargers: Nephi Sewell, LB - Utah

256. Arizona Cardinals: Micheal Clemons, EDGE - Texas A&M

257. Arizona Cardinals: Isaac Taylor-Stuart, CB - USC

258. Green Bay Packers: Joshua Ross, LB - Michigan

259. Kansas City Chiefs: Nick Ford, iOL - Utah

260. Los Angeles Chargers: Brittain Brown, RB - UCLA

261. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Curtis Hodges, TE - Arizona State

262. San Francisco 49ers: Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, EDGE - Notre Dame