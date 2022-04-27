The floor for success is relatively high for the Dallas Cowboys at number 24 overall

Dallas Cowboys fans have had the 24th overall pick on their minds for about a quarter of a year at this point, and at long last on Thursday night it is going to finally have a face to assess and analyze.

Sitting as far back in the draft as the Dallas Cowboys are forces a surrendering of sorts. You have to accept that the first 23 picks will take forever and that in all probability a lot of players who fans really like are going to be taken throughout that stretch.

There is a measure of want and practicality when it comes to ‘picking’ who we want the Cowboys to select with their first-round pick, but ultimately our main hope is that they do not mess it up (for lack of a nicer term). We discussed this idea on the latest BTB Roundtable that was livestreamed on the Blogging The Boys YouTube Channel. You can listen to the episode above as well as all of our shows on the Blogging The Boys podcast network. Apple devices can subscribe here and Spotify users can subscribe here.

One of the ideas that we came upon throughout our discussion is that the floor for success with 24 overall is relatively high. That is good news.

It is hard to envision a way that most Dallas Cowboys fans would be upset after the first round

The most obvious truth about how things go for the Dallas Cowboys is that they are going to depend on what happens in front of them. It is often said that the board rules all.

While we clearly do not know what will happen throughout the first 23 picks of the draft, the consensus among mock drafters and the way that the teams in front of Dallas are constructed is that some combination of the following players should be available for selection: Kenyon Green, Zion Johnson, Treylon Burks, Chris Olave, George Karlaftis, Trevor Penning, Jahon Dotson, Nakobe Dean.

This isn’t to say that all, or even a majority, of these players will be on the board when Dallas is on the clock, but it is extremely difficult to envision a scenario where the Cowboys are completely wiped out like they were last year. Obviously the team being ‘wiped out’ last year was different contextually given that the hope was for one of the top two cornerbacks to be available (not to mention that things worked out wonderfully), but to the Cowboys credit they pivoted and still came away with a player they liked in Micah Parsons.

The idea that some combination of these players should be available is what has led many fans to want the Cowboys to trade back. Ultimately, though, whether or not the Cowboys do decide to move, this should serve as proof that this is kind of difficult to see going poorly (knocks on wood).

So often the draft can turn on its head and leave a team in a position that they don’t want to be in. While anything can happen, it is hard to imagine how the Cowboys do not end Thursday night with one of these players which consensus agrees would be a legitimate addition to their roster.

