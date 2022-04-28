When and how to watch the 2022 NFL Draft

Today is the day. NFL fans all over wait for this day as much as they do the opening day on the regular-season schedule. The NFL draft starts tonight with round one and every team will try to rebuild their roster and be ready to compete for a Super Bowl.
The Dallas Cowboys 12-5 record in 2021, plus their early playoff exit, means they will be selecting 24th in the first round. Whether they stay at that pick or decide to trade it remains to be seen. Popular choices for the Cowboys at pick 24 include guards Kenyon Green or Zion Johnson, plus a group of wide receivers.
The Cowboys have nine picks overall, but they may trade some of those to move up in a few different rounds. Nine rookies from the draft combined with UDFAs is a lot of rookies to run through the offseason and into training camp. But we’ll see if they actually do trade.
Below are the Cowboys picks followed by information on viewing the draft.
- Round 1, pick 24
- Round 2, pick 56
- Round 3, pick 88
- Round 4, pick 129
- Round 5, pick 155
- Round 5, pick 167
- Round 5, pick 176
- Round 5, pick 178
- Round 6, pick 193
What: 2022 NFL Draft
When: April 28-April 30, 2022
Where: Las Vegas, Nevada
Dates/Time:
- Thurs, April 28: (8 p.m. ET): Round 1 – ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes,
Round 1: 10 minutes per selection.
- Fri, April 29: (7 p.m. ET): Rounds 2 and 3 – ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes,
Round 2: Seven minutes per selection
Round 3, including compensatory picks: Five minutes per selection
- Sat, April 30 (12 p.m. ET): NFL Draft, Rounds 4–7 – ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes,
Rounds 4 through 6, including compensatory picks: Five minutes per selection.
Round 7, including compensatory picks: Four minutes per selection.
TV: NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes
Streaming: FuboTV (7-day free trial), SlingTV
Radio: The Ticket, Westwood One Radio, SiriusXM NFL Radio and ESPN Radio
Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook
