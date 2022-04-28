NFL Draft 2022 Day 1 live thread: Cowboys news, rumors, trades, needs, draft order

We have reached another milestone on the NFL calendar. It’s a huge day for NFL teams and fans alike as the 2022 NFL draft kicks off. This year the draft will be in Las Vegas and the Cowboys hold pick 24 in the first round.

Let the fun begin!

This is an open thread for draft chat.

Rumors

OL Tyler Smith is a name that has been trending today for the Cowboys. Here is an example:

Bryan is not the only person saying this, either.



Hold onto your butts, y'all. And just hope it's not true. https://t.co/oH1m2e5buC — Dalton Miller (@DaltonBMiller) April 28, 2022

Cowboys 2022 draft picks:

Round 1, pick 24

Round 2, pick 56

Round 3, pick 88

Round 4, pick 129

Round 5, pick 155

Round 5, pick 167

Round 5, pick 176

Round 5, pick 178

Round 6, pick 193

Cowboys needs:

OL/G - The Cowboys need to start the re-build of their offensive line and the biggest hole on the roster right now is left guard. Expect the team to fill that and add another offensive tackle at some point.

WR - Michael Gallup’s recovery timetable is still unsure, and behind him and CeeDee Lamb there is not enough depth. The Cowboys will want another receiver that they can grow for the future.

LB - There is Micah Parsons, but he spends some time on the defensive line. Leighton Vander Esch is back on a one-year deal. Behind those two are question marks. Dallas desperately needs depth at the position.

TE - Dalton Schultz is on a one-year deal currently, and the depth of playmaking tight ends on the roster is almost nil. They need something for 2022 and the future.

EDGE - You can always use pass rushers, and the Cowboys lost Randy Gregory. They have bodies on the roster, but adding a future piece is still enticing.

NFL draft order:

Round 1

1) Jacksonville Jaguars

2) Detroit Lions

3) Houston Texans

4) New York Jets

5) New York Giants

6) Carolina Panthers

7) New York Giants (from Chicago Bears)

8) Atlanta Falcons

9) Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos)

10) New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks)

11) Washington Commanders

12) Minnesota Vikings

13) Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns)

14) Baltimore Ravens

15) Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami Dolphins)

16) New Orleans Saints (from Indianapolis Colts through Philadelphia Eagles)

17) Los Angeles Chargers

18) Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans Saints)

19) New Orleans Saints (from Philadelphia Eagles)

20) Pittsburgh Steelers

21) New England Patriots

22) Green Bay Packers (from Las Vegas Raiders)

23) Arizona Cardinals

24) Dallas Cowboys

25) Buffalo Bills

26) Tennessee Titans

27) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

28) Green Bay Packers

29) Kansas City Chiefs (from San Francisco 49ers through Miami Dolphins)

30) Kansas City Chiefs

31) Cincinnati Bengals

32) Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams)

