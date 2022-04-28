NFL Draft 2022 Day 1 live thread 2: Cowboys news, rumors, trades, needs, draft order

We have reached another milestone on the NFL calendar. It’s a huge day for NFL teams and fans alike as the 2022 NFL draft kicks off. This year the draft will be in Las Vegas and the Cowboys hold pick 24 in the first round.
This is an open thread for draft chat.
Rumors
OL Tyler Smith is a name that has been trending today for the Cowboys. Here is an example:
Cowboys 2022 draft picks:
- Round 1, pick 24
- Round 2, pick 56
- Round 3, pick 88
- Round 4, pick 129
- Round 5, pick 155
- Round 5, pick 167
- Round 5, pick 176
- Round 5, pick 178
- Round 6, pick 193
Cowboys needs:
OL/G - The Cowboys need to start the re-build of their offensive line and the biggest hole on the roster right now is left guard. Expect the team to fill that and add another offensive tackle at some point.
WR - Michael Gallup’s recovery timetable is still unsure, and behind him and CeeDee Lamb there is not enough depth. The Cowboys will want another receiver that they can grow for the future.
LB - There is Micah Parsons, but he spends some time on the defensive line. Leighton Vander Esch is back on a one-year deal. Behind those two are question marks. Dallas desperately needs depth at the position.
TE - Dalton Schultz is on a one-year deal currently, and the depth of playmaking tight ends on the roster is almost nil. They need something for 2022 and the future.
EDGE - You can always use pass rushers, and the Cowboys lost Randy Gregory. They have bodies on the roster, but adding a future piece is still enticing.
NFL draft order:
Round 1
