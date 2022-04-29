Twitter reacts to the Cowboys drafting Tyler Smith with the 24th pick

It has been nearly four months since the Dallas Cowboys last played football. This means that fans are champing at the bit for any semblance of NFL action. And for a brief moment, the draft fills that need.

But with it comes all types of reactions. With nearly any pick you can find fans whose emotions range from jubilant to downtrodden. And this applies to the 2022 Cowboys' 24th overall selection of Tyler Smith. Let’s walk through the emotions of the night.

Draft day was finally here and Mike McCarthy was offering words of encouragement

A quick overview of the picks Dallas will be making this weekend.

And the Cowboys’ fearless leader had some words ahead of the draft.

The other three NFC East teams made some noise early

The Giants picked a couple of highly touted prospects with their first two selections.

Thibodeuax and Neal was one of the best combo picks possible for the New York Giants. Incredible start to the Joe Schoen Era — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) April 29, 2022

And then the Eagles used their pick to trade for AJ Brown.

Two players that were commonly mocked to Dallas went off the board early

With the 15th pick in the #NFLDraft, we select OL Kenyon Green from Texas A&M pic.twitter.com/B6aq7dIkts — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) April 29, 2022

Fans became unsettled with how the board was shaking out.

This night has gone just about as badly as possible for the Cowboys:



Giants strengthen their trenches.



Commanders get very good receiver, add capital.



Eagles get Jordan Davis and AJ Brown.



Kenyon Green and Zion Johnson off the board.



It sucks so much. https://t.co/8uBfmcbTrQ — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) April 29, 2022

But it was finally time for Dallas to pick and they selected...

Tyler Smith out of Tulsa.

With their 1st round pick of the 2022 draft, the @dallascowboys select @TulsaFootball OL Tyler Smith! #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/27ELOBTiWM — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) April 29, 2022

The #Cowboys will select Tulsa OT Tyler Smith with pick No. 24. Time to get younger up front. Smith plays nasty and is dominant in the run game. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 29, 2022

BREAKING NEWS



With the 24th pick in 2022 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys select … OT Tyler Smith, Tulsa



Smith played high school ball at North Crowley and now returns to the Metroplex to play for Da Boys #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/LFxbN59ANG — T̷R̷O̷Y̷ ̷H̷U̷G̷H̷E̷S̷ (@TommySledge) April 29, 2022

And fans immediately learned about the newest Dallas Cowboy

He has a history of penalties.

"By the way...Tyler Smith led the NCAA in penalties last year"-@DaltonBMiller



He had 16 penalties in 2021. 12 of them were holding calls.



"So if you don't like Conner Williams. Meet Tyler Smith"-@DaltonBMiller — Kevin Turner (@ktfuntweets) April 29, 2022

He was diagnosed with Blount’s disease growing up.

From our NFL Draft coverage: The #Cowboys new OT Tyler Smith overcame Blount's disease growing up -- but teams believed he would be fine going forward. Amazing story. pic.twitter.com/NAG8a87o8j — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 29, 2022

And he will likely fit in as a guard In 2022.

My guess is that Tyler Smith will compete for the LG spot from the jump. With maybe an idea that he can bump out to tackle in the future if need be.



The back half of the first is basically a jumble of guys with 2nd round grades, and the Cowboys combo of grade + need won out. — David Helman (@HelmanDC) April 29, 2022

Projected Dallas Cowboys starting offensive line



LT: Tyron Smith

LG: Tyler Smith

C: Tyler Biadasz

RG: Zack Martin

RT: Terence Steele — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) April 29, 2022

So I bet Tyler Smith is your starting left guard this year and the future replacement for Tyron Smith at left tackle going forward. — Jonah Tuls (@JonahTulsNFL) April 29, 2022

But the overall reaction was less than thrilled

TYLER SMITH! LOL — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) April 29, 2022

hey Tyler Smith is the first third round grade I get to mark off my board. And the team I cover picked him. Cool.



I've been wrong a lot. I hope to be wrong again. — Jeff Cavanaugh (@timeforjeffrey) April 29, 2022

Meh Meltdown commence. The wipeout scenario and Tyler Smith. #Cowboys it’s literally an LvE, Hill, Taco announcement rolled into one. I have no clue what his ceiling is just the expected reaction. pic.twitter.com/j323kfQOHi — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) April 29, 2022

If you believe they had Tyler Smith over Jermaine Johnson or Devin Lloyd you’re crazy. They took need over BPA ‍♂️ — Mike Crum (@cdpiglet) April 29, 2022

Mel Kiper was right: Cowboys were sitting on Tulsa's Tyler Smith. A left tackle who got suspended for brawling. High-penalty mauler now joining a team that set franchise playoff record for penalties. Strictly a need pick. Left 4-5 better defensive players on board. Shaky pick. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 29, 2022

My issue with this is the totality of how we got here.



The Cowboys have not taken any serious measures towards fixing their team and are banking on a lot of improbable things happening for them in 2022.



They painted themselves into a corner and are in no way out of it. https://t.co/STExpYSyfM — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) April 29, 2022

But it wasn't all bad

Todd Archer had some words of encouragement.

Since 2011, the Cowboys have selected four offensive linemen in the first round. Tyron Smith, Travis Frederick, Zack Martin and now Tyler Smith. Can he continue the run of success? Lot of questions but teams believe there's talent there. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) April 29, 2022

The versatility is a plus.

New Cowboys OL Tyler Smith at the combine: "I have a lot of versatility for both (tackle and guard). I'll work them all. ... I definitely see myself as a tackle for sure, but I'm willing to move wherever I need to go to mesh with the organization or wherever I am." — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) April 29, 2022

And at least it addresses a need.

REACTION TO TYLER SMITH: Ok … yes, the Cowboys improved the offensive line with Smith, but he ain’t comin’ in to shake it up and take home Pro Bowl selections



I think the Kenyon Green pick to the Texans really messed up that Cowboys war room #DallasCowboys (@1053TheFan) — T̷R̷O̷Y̷ ̷H̷U̷G̷H̷E̷S̷ (@TommySledge) April 29, 2022

Fans weren't entirely sold on Parsons either.

Whoever the Cowboys select y’all need to reserve judgement til the season



Some of y’all looked heavily ignorant after the Micah pick last year #DallasCowboys — Cameron Magruder (@ScooterMagruder) April 29, 2022

You can always count on extreme reactions through the draft process. Whether this turns out to be a great pick or a complete bust, no one knows yet. But there will be opinions throughout the week.

And there was no shortage of those during the 24th overall selection.