 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Twitter reacts to the Cowboys drafting Tyler Smith with the 24th pick

Cowboys fans reacted, and the consensus is less than pleased.

By AidanDavis
/ new
NFL: APR 28 2022 Draft Photo by Jeff Speer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It has been nearly four months since the Dallas Cowboys last played football. This means that fans are champing at the bit for any semblance of NFL action. And for a brief moment, the draft fills that need.

But with it comes all types of reactions. With nearly any pick you can find fans whose emotions range from jubilant to downtrodden. And this applies to the 2022 Cowboys' 24th overall selection of Tyler Smith. Let’s walk through the emotions of the night.

Draft day was finally here and Mike McCarthy was offering words of encouragement

A quick overview of the picks Dallas will be making this weekend.

And the Cowboys’ fearless leader had some words ahead of the draft.

The other three NFC East teams made some noise early

The Giants picked a couple of highly touted prospects with their first two selections.

And then the Eagles used their pick to trade for AJ Brown.

Two players that were commonly mocked to Dallas went off the board early

Fans became unsettled with how the board was shaking out.

But it was finally time for Dallas to pick and they selected...

Tyler Smith out of Tulsa.

And fans immediately learned about the newest Dallas Cowboy

He has a history of penalties.

He was diagnosed with Blount’s disease growing up.

And he will likely fit in as a guard In 2022.

But the overall reaction was less than thrilled

But it wasn't all bad

Todd Archer had some words of encouragement.

The versatility is a plus.

And at least it addresses a need.

Fans weren't entirely sold on Parsons either.

You can always count on extreme reactions through the draft process. Whether this turns out to be a great pick or a complete bust, no one knows yet. But there will be opinions throughout the week.

And there was no shortage of those during the 24th overall selection.

More From Blogging The Boys

Loading comments...