Cowboys 2022 Draft: 8 mock drafts predict moves by Dallas on Day 2

The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft has concluded, and it was certainly a whirlwind of activity. The Cowboys selected Tulsa offensive lineman Tyler Smith with the 24th overall pick, generating some backlash from fans who are looking for something to get excited about heading into the second day of the draft. So without further ado, here are eight different mock drafts for today from various media outlets and who they picked the Cowboys to take.

The Athletic

56. Dallas Cowboys: Sam Williams, Edge, Ole Miss Like with Tyler Smith in the first round, some might consider this a reach, but Dallas will stick to its draft board. 88. Dallas Cowboys: Jeremy Ruckert, TE, Ohio State

Pro Football Network

56) Dallas Cowboys: Arnold Ebiketie, EDGE, Penn State A surprise faller having garnered first-round attention, the Dallas Cowboys get a bargain in this 2022 NFL Mock Draft in Arnold Ebiketie. An explosive playmaker who possesses violent hands, excellent bend, and a phenomenal athletic profile, the Penn State product can replace Randy Gregory as a dominant pass rusher for the Cowboys. 88) Dallas Cowboys Channing Tindall, LB, Georgia

Draft Wire

56. Dallas Cowboys | Oklahoma DL Perrion Winfrey 88. Dallas Cowboys | South Carolina EDGE Kingsley Enagbare

Sports Illustrated

56. Dallas Cowboys: Greg Dulcich, TE, UCLA Dulcich has an extra gear to pull away from defenders with his run-after-catch and tackle-breaking abilities. Over the past two years, Dulcich combined for 68 catches for 1,242 yards and 10 touchdowns, while averaging 18.3 yards per catch. 88. Cowboys: Sam Williams, edge, Mississippi

Touchdown Wire

56: Dallas Cowboys: Brian Asamoah, LB, Oklahoma The Dallas Cowboys addressed the offensive line on Thursday night, drafting Tyler Smith out of Tulsa to bolster a unit that saw some departures this off-season. Now they turn to the second level of their defense, adding Brian Asamoah from Oklahoma. Asamoah is a sideline-to-sideline defender, who can be an athletic weakside linebacker at the next level. This addition gives Dan Quinn some flexibility on defense, and perhaps lets him use Micah Parsons on the edge more where he thrived as a rookie.

College Football News

2 (56) Dallas Cowboys DE DRAKE JACKSON, USC First Round Pick: OT Tyler Smith, Tulsa The Cowboys got their offensive lineman in the first round, and now they need their pass rusher. They’ll take the shot that Jackson is ready to take his game up a few notches on the right defense and right situation for his skills. 3 (88) Dallas Cowboys DT Neil Farrell, LSU

Philly Voice

56) Cowboys: Sam Williams EDGE, Ole Miss: Very talent, serious character concerns. Sounds like a Cowboys Round 2 pick to me!

