NFL Draft results 2022: Dallas Cowboys select Sam Williams with the 56th pick

After going with offensive lineman Tyler Smith in the first round, the Cowboys picked up Sam Williams in the second round with pick No. 56. Williams from Ole Miss is a pass-rush specialist that will help with the loss of Randy Gregory. Dan Quinn gets another weapon.

Despite his troubling performance versus the run, Williams’ pass-rush flashes tend to leave a more lasting impression. He was often overmatched and pummeled at the point of attack, failing to play with the effort and grit needed to stand up to SEC linemen. As a rusher, he gets off the ball quickly and attacks the pocket with the bend and hand work to gain entry into the backfield from a variety of angles. He projects as a potentially dangerous sub-package rusher who will need to get stronger and more competitive against the run if he wants to be considered for early down snaps.

Williams boasts elite speed for the edge position with a number of different moves in his toolbox already. He took a massive leap in 2021 to earn a 90.2 pass-rushing grade.

Cowboys 2022 draft picks:

Round 1, pick 24 - OL Tyler Smith

Round 2, pick 56 - DE Sam Williams

Cowboys needs:

OL/G - The Cowboys need to start the re-build of their offensive line and the biggest hole on the roster right now is left guard. Expect the team to fill that and add another offensive tackle at some point.

WR - Michael Gallup’s recovery timetable is still unsure, and behind him and CeeDee Lamb there is not enough depth. The Cowboys will want another receiver that they can grow for the future.

LB - There is Micah Parsons, but he spends some time on the defensive line. Leighton Vander Esch is back on a one-year deal. Behind those two are question marks. Dallas desperately needs depth at the position.

TE - Dalton Schultz is on a one-year deal currently, and the depth of playmaking tight ends on the roster is almost nil. They need something for 2022 and the future.