NFL Draft results 2022: Dallas Cowboys select Jalen Tolbert with the 88th pick

The Dallas Cowboys finally got their receiver help by picking up Jalen Tolbert out of South Alabama. With Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson leaving, and Michael Gallup’s return date uncertain, they had to upgrade the wide receiver room.

Silky smooth athlete who has morphed into a monster over the last two seasons. Tolbert is a high-character prospect with skill elements that are dripping with NFL potential. He gave work to everyone he faced, including SEC cover corners at Tennessee. His three-sport background offers unique perspective to pull from at his position, and his route-running gives him a leg up in camp battles early on. His traits, talent and production should push him up the board, and dialing up the competitive spirit could turn him into a top-flight WR2.

Tolbert is one of the best big-play threats in college football. His 16 deep receptions ranked fifth in all of college football in 2021.

Cowboys 2022 draft picks:

Round 1, pick 24 - OL Tyler Smith

Round 2, pick 56 - DE Sam Williams

Round 3, pick 88 - WR Jalen Tolbert

Cowboys needs:

OL/G - The Cowboys need to start the re-build of their offensive line and the biggest hole on the roster right now is left guard. Expect the team to fill that and add another offensive tackle at some point.

WR - Michael Gallup’s recovery timetable is still unsure, and behind him and CeeDee Lamb there is not enough depth. The Cowboys will want another receiver that they can grow for the future.

LB - There is Micah Parsons, but he spends some time on the defensive line. Leighton Vander Esch is back on a one-year deal. Behind those two are question marks. Dallas desperately needs depth at the position.

TE - Dalton Schultz is on a one-year deal currently, and the depth of playmaking tight ends on the roster is almost nil. They need something for 2022 and the future.