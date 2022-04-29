Twitter reacts to the Cowboys selection of EDGE Sam Williams in the second round

The Cowboys stand pat in the second round and make a selection at pick number 56.

Take a look at a player breakdown of the Cowboys new defensive end:

Check out this full breakdown of the Cowboys' second-round draft pick (No. 56 overall), Sam Williams.



Draft Central | @MillerLite — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) April 30, 2022

The Cowboys are looking for more pass rush and that is what Williams does.

War daddy szn. Sam Williams has legitimate double-digit sack potential.



Has a lot of technical work to improve to be a three-down guy right away — but make no mistake — he’s a pass rush specialist. https://t.co/ls3wG1Igup — Jonah Tuls (@JonahTulsNFL) April 30, 2022

Sam Williams wanted to be a Dallas Cowboy and now his dream has come true.

New Cowboys DE Sam Williams on @1053thefan: "I told (Dan Quinn before the draft) I want to be a Cowboy. Being worked out by him was a huge honor ... I told my agent (after my 30 visit) I don't want to leave. I told them I'm gonna miss my plane on purpose b/c I don't wanna leave." — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) April 30, 2022

Word got around that the Cowboys had interest in Sam Williams when Dan Quinn was working with his newest weapon at a pro day.

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn working out Ole Miss DE Sam Williams at his pro day



(Video: @TylerKomis) pic.twitter.com/voZmR2g90Y — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) April 30, 2022

Sam Williams speaks on being a Dallas Cowboys on Twitter.

I’m a boy from verbena Alabama now I’m a Dallas cowboy don’t tell me God isn’t real — SAM WILLIAMS SR (@DegarrickSamuel) April 30, 2022

The one word that seems to be thrown around about Sam Williams a lot is “potential.” He has a lot of great tools to work with but consistency, run defense and fundamentals are what he needs. Dan Quin has some very talented clay to mold into an impact defensive end. He may help us forget about the loss of Randy Gregory.

#DallasCowboys #NFLDraft pick Sam Williams (Ole Miss) is 6'4 261 lbs & ran a 4.46 40-yard dash. He is explosive coming off the edge & has really good potential as an pass rusher. Obviously, the off-field incident (sexual battery charge (eventually dropped) in '20) is a concern. — Pat Doney (@PatDoneyNBC5) April 30, 2022

SAM WILLIAMS!!! I was a lot higher than the consensus on him. Had him right outside my top 30.



Great pass rush production, explosive and bendy around the edge — and has insane closing speed — ran a 4.46 at the Combine.



Pet. Cat. — Jonah Tuls (@JonahTulsNFL) April 30, 2022

Sam Williams on what he is like as a player: “I’m relentless. I’m a beast. I’m a dog. I love the game … I’m ready to get my cleats on and show I’m one of the best guys in this draft class.” — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) April 30, 2022

