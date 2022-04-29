 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Twitter reacts to the Cowboys selection of EDGE Sam Williams in the second round

With the 56th overall pick in the NFL Draft the Dallas Cowboys select Sam Williams of Ole Miss, and people have opinions.

By Tony Catalina
/ new
Chick-fil-A Kickoff - Louisville v Ole Miss Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Cowboys stand pat in the second round and make a selection at pick number 56.

Take a look at a player breakdown of the Cowboys new defensive end:

The Cowboys are looking for more pass rush and that is what Williams does.

Sam Williams wanted to be a Dallas Cowboy and now his dream has come true.

Word got around that the Cowboys had interest in Sam Williams when Dan Quinn was working with his newest weapon at a pro day.

Sam Williams speaks on being a Dallas Cowboys on Twitter.

The one word that seems to be thrown around about Sam Williams a lot is “potential.” He has a lot of great tools to work with but consistency, run defense and fundamentals are what he needs. Dan Quin has some very talented clay to mold into an impact defensive end. He may help us forget about the loss of Randy Gregory.

We broke down what the selection of Sam Williams means for the Dallas Cowboys on the Blogging The Boys YouTube Channel:

Make sure to subscribe to our channel (which you can do right here) so you don’t miss any of our live shows or videos!

More From Blogging The Boys

Loading comments...