NFL Draft 2022 Day 2 live thread 2: Cowboys news, predictions, trades, needs, draft order

The Dallas Cowboys drafted offensive lineman Tyler Smith on Thursday night at pick #24. They view him as a left tackle of the future, but probably a left guard for 2022. In round two they added EDGE Sam Williams.

This is an open thread for draft chat.

Predictions

Some of the BTB staff offered up a prediction for pick 56.

Brian Martin: WR Alec Pierce, Cincinnati. Six wide receivers went off the board in the Top 20 last night in the first round and it wouldn’t be all that surprising to see the position get targeted early and often in the second round either. If the Dallas Cowboys don’t trade up for a WR and choose to stand pat at No. 56, then Alec Pierce is the pass catcher they should target. He has the prototypical size the Cowboys look for in their WRs and has the versatility to play inside or out. He’d be a perfect complementary piece to CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup (once he returns from injury) for the foreseeable future.

Danny Phantom: LB Christian Harris, Alabama. The Cowboys could offset some of the disappointment from passing up on edge rusher Jermaine Johnson by making a move that will allow Micah Parsons more opportunities to pin his ears back and attack the quarterback. And that move would be selecting an NFL-ready starting linebacker. Harris has great traits with outstanding speed, strong build, and sharp football IQ to lock down the position for years. There’s a lot to be said for being a three-year starter (including starting as a true freshman) in Bama’s system, and I’m here for it. Bring that credibility to Dallas!

Tom Ryle: WR George Pickens, Georgia. Things have to fall just right for Dallas to get him, but Georgia WR George Pickens would be my choice. He is a really good receiver and even comes with the injury history that seems to be a requirement for Cowboys second-round picks. His 6-3 size is a plus and he is seen as a potential WR1 in the NFL. Grab him and get an EDGE in round three and I feel a lot better about the Cowboys’ draft class.

David Howman: LB Troy Andersen, Montana State. Like the Tyler Smith pick, I have a feeling this will be more about who goes off the board before 56 than the pick itself. It wouldn’t be surprising to see another run on receivers early, and the same goes for the top edge rushers like Boye Mafe and Arnold Ebiketie. Troy Andersen is a long player with elite athleticism, which pairs well with Micah Parsons and Jabril Cox. His background as a former college quarterback will make Andersen a special teams trick-play star. too.

Sean Martin: WR Skyy Moore, Western Michigan. The first round run on receivers may be the biggest reason the Cowboys missed out on favorites Kenyon Green or Zion Johnson, and its still a position they need after sticking with offensive line and Tyler Smith in round one. Skyy Moore creates separation with ease as a technical route runner with silky soft hands, and is the type of red zone threat Dallas needs to take coverage away from CeeDee Lamb.

Cowboys 2022 draft picks:

Round 1, pick 24 - OL Tyler Smith

Round 2, pick 56 - DE Sam Williams

Round 3, pick 88

Round 4, pick 129

Round 5, pick 155

Round 5, pick 167

Round 5, pick 176

Round 5, pick 178

Round 6, pick 193

Cowboys needs:

OL/G - The Cowboys need to start the re-build of their offensive line and the biggest hole on the roster right now is left guard. Expect the team to fill that and add another offensive tackle at some point.

WR - Michael Gallup’s recovery timetable is still unsure, and behind him and CeeDee Lamb there is not enough depth. The Cowboys will want another receiver that they can grow for the future.

LB - There is Micah Parsons, but he spends some time on the defensive line. Leighton Vander Esch is back on a one-year deal. Behind those two are question marks. Dallas desperately needs depth at the position.

TE - Dalton Schultz is on a one-year deal currently, and the depth of playmaking tight ends on the roster is almost nil. They need something for 2022 and the future.

EDGE - You can always use pass rushers, and the Cowboys lost Randy Gregory. They have bodies on the roster, but adding a future piece is still enticing.

