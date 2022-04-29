Instant analysis: Cowboys add a versatile, explosiveWR in Jalen Tolbert to their WR room

The Dallas Cowboys finally got their receiver in the 2022 Draft. After getting through the first two rounds without adding to the receiver room, South Alabama WR Jalen Tolbert somehow fell to them at the 88th overall pick. Tolbert brings a ton of versatility to the receiver room, showing the ability to play on the boundary and in the slot with his 6’1”, 200-lb frame.

The Cowboys obviously had need at receiver after losing Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson from the roster this offseason. They are also unsure of just when Michael Gallup will be back on the field. Adding depth was a priority.

Tolbert is a silky smooth athlete with the ability to create at all three levels with easy separation skills. He is a fluid route-runner showing good movement skills at the top of his routes to separate late, or early off the line with quality release skills. Tolbert shines when he’s asked to track the football down the field, and has impressive ball skills to win above the rim and in contested catch situations.

He will need to improve on his hands, as he isn’t the most natural hands catcher, but he did show the ability to pluck the football up-and-away from his frame. Tolbert isn’t what we would call dynamic after the catch, but his speed and explosiveness gives him the ability to develop in that area.

Earlier this month we profiled Tolbert at BTB and did an interview with him. Now that he’s a Dallas Cowboys player, you might want to go back and check that out. Here is a snippet of what we said then:

In 2022, receivers have to be able to play inside-out, make plays in all three levels, and offer big-play ability. Jalen Tolbert can do all three at a really high level. Tolbert may get dinged by teams due to playing at a small school, but he originally committed to Michigan State for football, but chose South Alabama due to being offered a two-sport scholarship for baseball and football. Though he played at a smaller school, Tolbert absolutely dominated his competition, even with getting double-teamed and coverage shaded his way. Tolbert’s ball skills, tracking, and route running gives Marvin Jones vibes and having a similar physical and athletic build further adds to that comp. Tolbert may fall under the radar due to where he played, but the dude can flat out play both outside and in the slot, and should be in consideration in the second round if that’s where the Cowboys look to add their receiver.

Tolbert will, without a doubt, add some juice on the field, but his attitude and demeanor off-the-field will also add an element to the receiver room that is currently lacking.

We broke down what the selection of Jalen Tolbert means for the Dallas Cowboys on the Blogging The Boys YouTube Channel:

