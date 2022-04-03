Cowboys draft profile 2022: Cincinnati WR Alec Pierce scouting report & interview

The Cowboys will be hunting wide receivers in the first two days of the NFL Draft. Cincinnati WR Alec Pierce would be a nice fit in the Dallas offense, and is becoming a big riser over the offseason.

Name: Alec Pierce

Class: Senior

School: South Alabama

Position: Wide Receiver

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 211 lbs

Arm Length: 33”

Hand Size: 9”

40-time: 4.41

Vertical: 40.5”

Broad Jump: 129”

3-Cone: 7.13

Shuttle: 4.28

PROS

+ Nice sized receiver, with an elite athletic profile to match

+ Battles through contact at the catch point to haul in contested catches

+ Does a lot of the dirty work on the outside in the blocking game & taking on double teams

+ Explosive athlete with the ball in the air showing impressive jumping abilities

+ Primary “X” receiver but can play every WR spot

+ Plays above the rim with really nice ball skills and hands

+ Adjusts wells to bad balls showcasing impressive catch radius

+ Size and athletic profile should amount to a ton of big–play ability

+ Dominated deep and over the middle at Cincinnati

+ High football character with high level competitive toughness

+ Multi-sport background shows up on the football field

CONS

- Will need to develop his release packages to defeat press coverage with more consistency in the NFL

- Would have liked to see more after the catch for a guy that tested so well

- Brought down on initial tackle attempts far too often

- Could do a better job of layering speeds on vertical shots to create more separation late in route

- Didn’t always play with 4.41 speed and the explosive jump numbers he put up at the combine

Interview

Make sure to subscribe to the Blogging The Boys podcast network so you get access to all of our interviews and shows. Apple devices can subscribe here and Spotify users can subscribe here.

OVERALL SUMMARY

One of the biggest risers of the offseason has been Cincinnati’s Alec Pierce. After showing up well at the Senior Bowl for the short time he was there, then blowing up the combine, Pierce has worked his way into day two with the way he’s performed this offseason. Possessing the physical and athletic profile to slide in well as a “X” receiver in an NFL offense. Pierce has the ability to play multiple WR positions in the NFL, but using his frame and athleticism out on the boundary makes the most sense early on. Pierce showed big-play ability at Cincinnati, and those traits translate well to the next level. While I’d like to see him do more after the catch, and play with those elite athletic traits more consistently, Pierce is a tough competitor, that has reliable hands and big-play ability from multiple alignments.

ROUND GRADE

2nd (56th Overall, WR12)