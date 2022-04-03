Draft visit tracker: Local draft prospects worked out for Cowboys at “Dallas Day”

Next week the Dallas Cowboys are hosting up to 30 national draft prospects. We have carefully tracked the names of 28 of the 30 prospects who have a visit scheduled with the Cowboys, and have speculated on what the makeup of the list could mean for the draft.

Today, we turn our attention to another event. The Cowboys hosted “Dallas Day” on Friday for draft-eligible players with local roots. Every year, in addition to the 30 usually high-profile national draft-eligible players the Cowboys bring in for official pre-draft visits, they also bring as many draft-eligible local prospects as they like, most of whom are usually less well known.

These “Dallas Days” have delivered their share of Cowboys players in the past, more recently with the likes of Lance Dunbar, Cole Beasley, Terrance Williams, and Connor Williams all working out for the team during Dallas Day.

A player is considered a local prospect if he went to high school or college in the Dallas/Fort-Worth area as described in the image below. TCU, SMU, and North Texas are the three colleges in the area from which the Cowboys are allowed to invite prospects:

We probably won’t be able to pin down the names of all 45 attending players, but we have 22 names so far:

Local Prospects invited for “Dallas Day”

Looks like the Cowboys could spend one or more of their fifth-round picks on a wide receiver.

The list may keep growing over the next few days, so check back in to see which local prospects were invited for a workout by the Dallas Cowboys.