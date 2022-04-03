 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Draft visit tracker: Local draft prospects worked out for Cowboys at “Dallas Day”

The Cowboys hosted “Dallas Day” on Friday for draft-eligible players with local roots. We look at which prospects we know attended and wonder which of them could end up wearing the Star.

By One.Cool.Customer
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Minicamp Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Next week the Dallas Cowboys are hosting up to 30 national draft prospects. We have carefully tracked the names of 28 of the 30 prospects who have a visit scheduled with the Cowboys, and have speculated on what the makeup of the list could mean for the draft.

Today, we turn our attention to another event. The Cowboys hosted “Dallas Day” on Friday for draft-eligible players with local roots. Every year, in addition to the 30 usually high-profile national draft-eligible players the Cowboys bring in for official pre-draft visits, they also bring as many draft-eligible local prospects as they like, most of whom are usually less well known.

These “Dallas Days” have delivered their share of Cowboys players in the past, more recently with the likes of Lance Dunbar, Cole Beasley, Terrance Williams, and Connor Williams all working out for the team during Dallas Day.

A player is considered a local prospect if he went to high school or college in the Dallas/Fort-Worth area as described in the image below. TCU, SMU, and North Texas are the three colleges in the area from which the Cowboys are allowed to invite prospects:

We probably won’t be able to pin down the names of all 45 attending players, but we have 22 names so far:

Local Prospects invited for “Dallas Day”

CBS Rank Name POS College Height Weight Source
125 Akayleb Evans CB Missouri 6-2 197 Todd Archer
160 Erik Ezukanma WR Texas Tech 6-2 209 Todd Archer
163 Danny Gray WR SMU 6-0 186 Todd Archer
190 Grant Calcaterra TE SMU 6-4 241 Todd Archer
204 Charleston Rambo WR Miami (Fla.) 6-1 177 Todd Archer
208 Damion Daniels DL Nebraska 6-3 325 Instagram
261 Reggie Roberson WR SMU 5-11 192 Todd Archer
282 Kyron Johnson LB Kansas 6-1 223 Bobby Belt
- - Reggie Stubblefield CB Kansas State 6-0 195 Todd Archer
- - Raleigh Texada CB Baylor 5-10 188 Twitter
- - Ja'Marcus Ingram CB Buffalo 6-2 190 Twitter
- - Riko Jeffers LB Texas Tech 6-2 230 Todd Archer
- - Treyvon Reeves LB Tulsa 6-2 224 Twitter
- - Denzel Okafor OL Texas 6-4 322 Instagram
- - Preston Haire QB Oklahoma Baptist 5-11 200 Mike Fisher
- - Nick Starkel QB San Jose State 6-3 214 Babe Laufenberg
- - Quardraiz Wadley RB UTEP 6-0 220 Twitter
- - Deandre Torrey RB North Texas 5-7 195 Twitter
- - Tre Sterling S Oklahoma State 5-11 205 Todd Archer
- - Jaylon Jones S Mississippi State 5-11 200 Twitter
- - La'Kendrick Van Zandt S TCU 6-1 206 Aaron Wilson
- - Dee Anderson WR Alabama A&M 6-6 220 Twitter

Looks like the Cowboys could spend one or more of their fifth-round picks on a wide receiver.

The list may keep growing over the next few days, so check back in to see which local prospects were invited for a workout by the Dallas Cowboys.

