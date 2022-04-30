Cowboys Draft 2022: Tyler Smith says it is an honor to wear Larry Allen’s famed number 73 in Dallas

The Dallas Cowboys spent the 24th overall pick on Tyler Smith on Thursday night and spent part of the day on Friday celebrating the selection and introducing him to his new life with America’s Team.

Tyler Smith’s introductory press conference took place on Friday afternoon, hours before the team entered the War Room for the second and third rounds, and he was incredibly impressive throughout it all.

Smith was humble and purposeful in everything that he said. He came across confident but not arrogant, and is clearly a historian of professional football amid a number of things.

Speaking of history the Cowboys are tipping their hat to it with their brand new rookie. Tyler Smith noted that it is an honor for him to wear the same jersey number that Larry Allen did with the franchise which means that he will be wearing number 73.

Larry Allen is of course one of the greatest players in Dallas Cowboys franchise history and arguably the greatest draft pick in the era of ownership under Jerry Jones. The Cowboys tend to hand out historic numbers when they feel it makes sense (as they have done with 88 and 94 in the past) and clearly feel it makes sense here.

Here’s to Tyler Smith living up to the legend that is Larry Allen.