Cowboys 2022 Draft: Dallas adds help on both sides of the ball during Day 2

After a polarizing pick of Tulsa tackle Tyler Smith on Thursday night, the Dallas Cowboys made a couple of quality selections on Day 2. Dallas first selected DE Sam Williams out of Ole Miss with pick 56, and followed it up by selecting wide receiver Jalen Tolbert out of South Alabama with pick 88.

The Cowboys may have gone with wideout Skyy Moore or tight end Trey McBride if they didn’t go off the board the two picks before their selection, but overall taking Williams was a solid move. The pass-rusher totaled 32.5 sacks in his three-year collegiate career, including an impressive 12.5 last season. Our own David Howman labeled Williams as an “athletic freak” in his draft profile breaking down the former Rebel.

Williams also shows potential to grow into a more rounded edge defender as he cleans up his footwork and adjusts more to the NFL. Even if he doesn’t develop there, Williams is an athletic freak with ideal size and length at a position you can never have too much of. He’s likely to be a day two selection, although his stock could vary dramatically between teams based on both his elite athleticism and the character concerns.

As for the Jalen Tolbert pick, it was pretty clear the Cowboys were going to draft a receiver with one of their two picks today. After missing out on some talented wideouts in round two, Tolbert is an excellent consolation prize in the third round. The outstanding big-play threat totaled over 3,000 receiving yards during his four years at South Alabama.

Here’s what NFL Draft expert Dan Brugler had to say about the wideout.

A three-year starter at South Alabama, Tolbert was the X receiver in offensive coordinator Major Applewhite’s offense and lined up across the formation (unlike his underclassman tape). After bypassing scholarship offers from Power 5 programs to stay close to home, he became the most prolific receiver in South Alabama history, including the first player in school history to reach 1,000 receiving yards in a season (he did it twice). Aside from the occasional focus drop, Tolbert shows impressive catch-point timing and adjustment skills. Although he doesn’t have elite top-end speed, he has fluid footwork and uses slight hesitation in his route breaks so he can mash the gas and create pockets of separation. Overall, Tolbert needs to tighten up a few areas of his game, but he has NFL starting traits with his ability to track deep or sink and work back to the football.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, the Cowboys don’t necessarily have any more glaring needs. They have addressed their three biggest areas of concern coming into the draft, giving them the flexibility to go in many different directions with their remaining six picks.

Linebacker still seems like a position the Cowboys would be smart to address with one of their first two picks on Saturday. As does adding some more depth on the offensive line, and another tight end, potentially with their fourth-round pick.

Here are some names to keep in mind on day three.

TE Cade Otton, Washington

TE Jake Ferguson, Wisconsin

LB Devin Harper, Oklahoma State

LB Darrian Beavers, Cincinnati

S Markquese Bell, Florida A&M

DE David Anenih, Houston

CB Daron Bland, Fresno State

