Best available players on Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft

The Dallas Cowboys, along with the rest of the NFL, have made it through the first three rounds of the 2022 NFL draft. The team added OL Tyler Smith in Round 1, took edge defender Sam Williams in Round 2, and grabbed a receiver with a chip on his shoulder, Jalen Tolbert, in Round 3, Now, the Cowboys are looking to finish out the draft strong.

Here are some of the best available that Dallas should consider if they want to improve the roster.

LB Brandon Smith, Penn State

The Cowboys could use a young player who can provide insurance in case Jabril Cox suffers a setback in his ACL recovery, Leighton Vander Esch slips up on his second contract, or Luke Gifford isn’t up to the task. Smith had 81 combined tackles, nine tackles for loss, two sacks, five pass breakups, and a forced fumble in his 12 games for Penn State last season. Why not add a former teammate of Micah Parsons?

Other linebackers available:

Damone Clark (LSU)

Darrian Beavers (Cincinnati)

JoJo Domann (Nebraska)

DT Matthew Butler, Tennessee

Who couldn’t use a nice 3-technique? Butler would help Dallas have an effective rotation at defensive tackle and also provide some options. Butler had 47 combined tackles, eight tackles for loss, five sacks, and a forced fumble through 13 games. The former Volunteer would be an early start on life after Trysten Hill, whose contract expires at the end of the year.

Related Bet on Cowboys futures at DraftKings Sportsbook

DT Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma

Speaking of defensive tackles, the drop for the former Sooner is puzzling, but the Cowboys could take advantage of it early on Day 3. With the status of Hill in doubt beyond 2022, Dallas can get his replacement with Winfrey, who generated 23 combined tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, and a forced fumble through 11 games in 2021.

Other defensive tackles available:

John Ridgeway (Arkansas)

Haskell Garrett (Ohio State)

TE James Mitchell, Virginia Tech

Mitchell is coming off an ACL injury sustained in Week 2 of last season, but there is no need for him to be the day one starter at tight end. Dallas can ride out another year of Dalton Schultz while Mitchell develops behind the scenes. The former Hokie caught 26 passes for 435 yards and four touchdowns through nine games in 2020, his last complete season. While Mitchell is learning the pro game, he can work on his technique as a blocker.

Other tight ends available:

Isaiah Likely (Coastal Carolina)

Cade Otton (Washington

Charlie Kolar (Iowa State)

WR Khalil Shakir, Boise State

The Cowboys like their Boise State guys, and it would only make sense Dallas draft another one to replace Cedrick Wilson. Shakir caught 77 passes for 1,117 yards and seven touchdowns through 12 games. He also carried 21 times for 130 yards. Shakir finds ways to catch the ball, and could develop into one of Dak Prescott’s go-to targets much the way Wilson was.

Other wide receivers available:

Calvin Austin (Memphis)

Justyn Ross (Clemson)

Romeo Doubs (Nevada)

RB Dameon Pearce, Florida

The Cowboys are going to have tough decisions to make at running back in the 2023 offseason, so, may as well get a head start. Pierce generated 100 carries for 574 yards and 13 touchdowns in his final 13 games with the Gators in 2021. Fun fact: Pierce would indeed be the first Florida running back the Cowboys drafted since Emmitt Smith in 1990.

Other running backs available:

Isaiah Spiller (Texas A&M)

Kyren Williams (Notre Dame)

Zamir White (Georgia)