NFL Draft results 2022: Dallas Cowboys select Jake Ferguson with the 129th pick

The Dallas Cowboys needed depth in the tight end room behind Dalton Schultz. They got that in the fourth round with the selection of Jake Ferguson.

Durable, reliable and consistent, Ferguson comes from a football family. He had copy-and-paste receiving production throughout his career despite playing in a limited passing attack with inconsistent quarterback play. He has outstanding ball skills, including a rare level of concentration to make challenging catches in the face of oncoming collisions. While he gives effort as a blocker, he wasn’t a great fit for what Wisconsin asks of their tight ends in the running game and he’s likely to be overmatched if asked to take on defensive ends in the NFL. He is a solid receiver and a below-average blocker with TE2/3 potential.

Not your typical Wisconsin tight end. Sleek H-back-ish type who has some juice and creates after the catch with slashing ability and some explosion. Used on leads relatively often in college with adequate results. Large catch radius. Just provides a large target for his quarterbacks. Average-to-slightly-above-average speed to threaten the seam.

Cowboys needs:

OL/G - The Cowboys need to start the re-build of their offensive line and the biggest hole on the roster right now is left guard. Expect the team to fill that and add another offensive tackle at some point.

WR - Michael Gallup’s recovery timetable is still unsure, and behind him and CeeDee Lamb there is not enough depth. The Cowboys will want another receiver that they can grow for the future.

LB - There is Micah Parsons, but he spends some time on the defensive line. Leighton Vander Esch is back on a one-year deal. Behind those two are question marks. Dallas desperately needs depth at the position.

TE - Dalton Schultz is on a one-year deal currently, and the depth of playmaking tight ends on the roster is almost nil. They need something for 2022 and the future.