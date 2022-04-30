NFL Draft results 2022: Dallas Cowboys select Matt Waletzko with the 155th pick

The Dallas Cowboys have added an offensive tackle. Dallas is determined to upgrade their offensive line and have drafted OT Matt Waltzko out of North Dakota.

NFL.com

Skyscraping FCS tackle with tremendous length but there are too many holes in the physical profile to project NFL success at this stage. Waletzko’s length and upper-body power are traits that teams will want to cultivate, but his pad-level issues and average foot quickness are limitations that could be difficult to work around. The run blocking should improve with more experience and coaching but his habit of leaning in pass protection reflects core strength concerns. If his pass posture isn’t fixed as a right tackle prospect, power rushers will eat him up.

We are currently live on the Blogging The Boys YouTube Channel for discussion of each pick and how things are going for the Dallas Cowboys. Join us here:

Make sure to subscribe to our channel (which you can do right here) so you don’t miss any of our shows or videos!

Cowboys 2022 draft picks:

Round 1, pick 24 - OL Tyler Smith

Round 2, pick 56 - DE Sam Williams

Round 3, pick 88 - WR Jalen Tolbert

Round 4, pick 129 - TE Jake Ferguson

Round 5, pick 155 - OT Matt Waletzko

Round 5, pick 167

Round 5, pick 176

Round 5, pick 178

Round 6, pick 193

Related Bet on Cowboys futures at DraftKings Sportsbook

Cowboys needs:

OL/G - The Cowboys need to start the re-build of their offensive line and the biggest hole on the roster right now is left guard. Expect the team to fill that and add another offensive tackle at some point.

WR - Michael Gallup’s recovery timetable is still unsure, and behind him and CeeDee Lamb there is not enough depth. The Cowboys will want another receiver that they can grow for the future.

LB - There is Micah Parsons, but he spends some time on the defensive line. Leighton Vander Esch is back on a one-year deal. Behind those two are question marks. Dallas desperately needs depth at the position.

TE - Dalton Schultz is on a one-year deal currently, and the depth of playmaking tight ends on the roster is almost nil. They need something for 2022 and the future.