NFL Draft results 2022: Dallas Cowboys select CB DaRon Bland with the 167th pick

The Dallas Cowboys have added a defensive prospect. Cornerback DaRon Bland from Fresno State was picked by the Cowboys at number 167 in the draft.

Brief scouting report:

One thing that many draft analysts agree upon regarding Bland is that he has size and physicality you can build upon. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler, for starters, noted that he “smothers receivers on the outside” while Venie Randy Soares of Turf Show Times believes he’s particularly well-suited to playing press man coverage. He’s also a very willing tackler and, though he was asked to do so more at Sacramento State than at Fresno State, can attack the backfield and defend the run as a result: Bland had just one tackle for loss with the Bulldogs in 2021, but he had 9.5 TFLs across his two seasons as a starter with the Hornets and also racked up at least 40 total tackles in each of those three years.

We are currently live on the Blogging The Boys YouTube Channel for discussion of each pick and how things are going for the Dallas Cowboys. Join us here:

Make sure to subscribe to our channel (which you can do right here) so you don’t miss any of our shows or videos!

Cowboys 2022 draft picks:

Round 1, pick 24 - OL Tyler Smith

Round 2, pick 56 - DE Sam Williams

Round 3, pick 88 - WR Jalen Tolbert

Round 4, pick 129 - TE Jake Ferguson

Round 5, pick 155 - OT Matt Waletzko

Round 5, pick 167th - CB DaRon Bland

Round 5, pick 176

Round 5, pick 178

Round 6, pick 193

Related Bet on Cowboys futures at DraftKings Sportsbook

Cowboys needs:

OL/G - The Cowboys need to start the re-build of their offensive line and the biggest hole on the roster right now is left guard. Expect the team to fill that and add another offensive tackle at some point.

WR - Michael Gallup’s recovery timetable is still unsure, and behind him and CeeDee Lamb there is not enough depth. The Cowboys will want another receiver that they can grow for the future.

LB - There is Micah Parsons, but he spends some time on the defensive line. Leighton Vander Esch is back on a one-year deal. Behind those two are question marks. Dallas desperately needs depth at the position.

TE - Dalton Schultz is on a one-year deal currently, and the depth of playmaking tight ends on the roster is almost nil. They need something for 2022 and the future.

EDGE - You can always use pass rushers, and the Cowboys lost Randy Gregory. They have bodies on the roster, but adding a future piece is still enticing.