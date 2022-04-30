NFL Draft results 2022: Dallas Cowboys select Damone Clark with the 176th pick

The Dallas Cowboys invested in their future by picking linebacker Damone Clark. The LSU product will likely miss 2022, but he is a talent that could have gone much earlier if not for the injury. If he heals well, he’s a steal for Dallas.

NFL.com

Long, well-built inside linebacker packed into an athletic frame. Athleticism, toughness and tackling talent helped Clark piled up production in 2021 despite a lack of game-to-game consistency. Play recognition and instincts are erratic and could continue to be, but his game against Alabama should be weighed more heavily in his favor, as it shows what he’s capable of against bigger, better opponents. Clark profiles as an early backup and special teams performer with projectable upside in the middle. However, the spinal fusion surgery he underwent in March is likely to sideline him for the 2022 season and could cause him to drop lower than his tools warrant on draft day.

CBS Sports

Linebacker with great burst and overall athleticism. Great top-end speed relative to his size. Violent tackler. Trusted to wear prestigious LSU No. 18 jersey. Has some shock in his hands with the ability to rush the passer. Does a great job staying in running back’s hip pocket.

Cowboys 2022 draft picks:

Round 1, pick 24 - OL Tyler Smith

Round 2, pick 56 - DE Sam Williams

Round 3, pick 88 - WR Jalen Tolbert

Round 4, pick 129 - TE Jake Ferguson

Round 5, pick 155 - OT Matt Waletzko

Round 5, pick 167 - CB DaRon Bland

Round 5, pick 176 - LB Damone Clark

Round 5, pick 178

Round 6, pick 193

Cowboys needs:

OL/G - The Cowboys need to start the re-build of their offensive line and the biggest hole on the roster right now is left guard. Expect the team to fill that and add another offensive tackle at some point.

WR - Michael Gallup’s recovery timetable is still unsure, and behind him and CeeDee Lamb there is not enough depth. The Cowboys will want another receiver that they can grow for the future.

LB - There is Micah Parsons, but he spends some time on the defensive line. Leighton Vander Esch is back on a one-year deal. Behind those two are question marks. Dallas desperately needs depth at the position.

TE - Dalton Schultz is on a one-year deal currently, and the depth of playmaking tight ends on the roster is almost nil. They need something for 2022 and the future.