NFL Draft results 2022: Dallas Cowboys select DT John Ridgeway with the 178th pick

With their next to last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys gave Dan Quinn more to work with, selecting Arkansas DT John Ridgeway with pick 178.

Brief scouting report:

College nose tackle with the size and length for consideration along the interior or as an odd front defensive end. Ridgeway is more wrestler than gap-eater when taking on blocks as a nose. He’s likely to be coveted by traits-based evaluators eager to develop the physical ingredients into a more polished product. While most of his experience has come at nose tackle, the sum of his parts might make more sense as a 3-4 defensive end, where his long arms and natural power would become more beneficial as an edge-setter. Regardless of position, he won’t offer much help as a pass rusher, so rotational lineman with upside is likely to become his tag as a Day 3 prospect.

Cowboys 2022 draft picks:

Round 1, pick 24 - OL Tyler Smith

Round 2, pick 56 - DE Sam Williams

Round 3, pick 88 - WR Jalen Tolbert

Round 4, pick 129 - TE Jake Ferguson

Round 5, pick 155 - OT Matt Waletzko

Round 5, pick 167 - CB DaRon Bland

Round 5, pick 176 - LB Damone Clark

Round 5, pick 178 - DT John Ridgeway

Round 6, pick 193

Cowboys needs:

OL/G - The Cowboys need to start the re-build of their offensive line and the biggest hole on the roster right now is left guard. Expect the team to fill that and add another offensive tackle at some point.

WR - Michael Gallup’s recovery timetable is still unsure, and behind him and CeeDee Lamb there is not enough depth. The Cowboys will want another receiver that they can grow for the future.

LB - There is Micah Parsons, but he spends some time on the defensive line. Leighton Vander Esch is back on a one-year deal. Behind those two are question marks. Dallas desperately needs depth at the position.

TE - Dalton Schultz is on a one-year deal currently, and the depth of playmaking tight ends on the roster is almost nil. They need something for 2022 and the future.