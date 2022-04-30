NFL Draft results 2022: Dallas Cowboys select LB Devin Harper with the 193rd pick

After the Cowboys took a linebacker, Damone Clark, that might have to sit out 2022, they got some more help for the position with Devin Harper out of Oklahoma State. He is an athlete!

A breakdown of his pro day.

Harper likely exceeded his friend’s expectations, if not his own, with a stellar performance across the board on Thursday with nearly every NFL team represented. After measuring in at just over 6-feet tall and 234 pounds, he caught some early attention with his vertical leap of 40 ½ inches — which would have ranked second among linebackers at the Combine — along with a broad jump of 9-feet, 11-inches and 21 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press. Harper’s 40-yard dash times clocked in anywhere from the mid 4.4-second range to the low 4.5s. OSU does not publish official 40 times, but instead, lets each scout record times individually.

Cowboys 2022 draft picks:

Round 1, pick 24 - OL Tyler Smith

Round 2, pick 56 - DE Sam Williams

Round 3, pick 88 - WR Jalen Tolbert

Round 4, pick 129 - TE Jake Ferguson

Round 5, pick 155 - OT Matt Waletzko

Round 5, pick 167 - CB DaRon Bland

Round 5, pick 176 - LB Damone Clark

Round 5, pick 178 - DT John Ridgeway

Round 6, pick 193 - LB Devin Harper

Cowboys needs:

OL/G - The Cowboys need to start the re-build of their offensive line and the biggest hole on the roster right now is left guard. Expect the team to fill that and add another offensive tackle at some point.

WR - Michael Gallup’s recovery timetable is still unsure, and behind him and CeeDee Lamb there is not enough depth. The Cowboys will want another receiver that they can grow for the future.

LB - There is Micah Parsons, but he spends some time on the defensive line. Leighton Vander Esch is back on a one-year deal. Behind those two are question marks. Dallas desperately needs depth at the position.

TE - Dalton Schultz is on a one-year deal currently, and the depth of playmaking tight ends on the roster is almost nil. They need something for 2022 and the future.