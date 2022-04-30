NFL Draft 2022 Day 3 live thread: Cowboys news, predictions, trades, needs, draft order

The Dallas Cowboys drafted the three position groups in the first three rounds that many had predicted. Guard (Tyler Smith), defensive end (Sam Williams), and wide receiver (Jalen Tolbert). Now it’s time to add depth to the rest of the roster in rounds four through seven.

This is an open thread for draft chat.

Predictions

Some of the BTB staff offered up a prediction for today.

Brian Martin: The Dallas Cowboys will trade Trysten Hill at some point on Day 3. The former second-round pick is currently buried on the depth chart and entering the final year of his rookie contract. Because of that, there’s no guarantee he’ll even make the final 53-roster. Trading him now would at least get them something in return instead of releasing him out right or letting him walk as a free agent at the conclusion of the 2022 season.

Dave Halprin: The Cowboys will draft a kicker. With four picks in the fifth round, the Cowboys will try to fix a problem that has plagued them recently - inconsistent kicking.

Tom Ryle: I think the Cowboys are going to go linebacker and then tight end in that order for the first 2 picks of day 3 to get a couple of the remaining needs filled.

Danny Phantom: While I believe the Cowboys will be looking to address tight end and running back with one of their earlier picks on Day 3, I expect them to use of of their many fifth-round picks on a long-armed developmental cornerback. My bold prediction is the Cowboys go back-to-back years taking a Penn State linebacker as they select Brandon Smith.

Cowboys 2022 draft picks:

Round 1, pick 24 - OL Tyler Smith

Round 2, pick 56 - DE Sam Williams

Round 3, pick 88 - WR Jalen Tolbert

Round 4, pick 129

Round 5, pick 155

Round 5, pick 167

Round 5, pick 176

Round 5, pick 178

Round 6, pick 193

Cowboys needs:

OL/G - The Cowboys need to start the re-build of their offensive line and the biggest hole on the roster right now is left guard. Expect the team to fill that and add another offensive tackle at some point.

WR - Michael Gallup’s recovery timetable is still unsure, and behind him and CeeDee Lamb there is not enough depth. The Cowboys will want another receiver that they can grow for the future.

LB - There is Micah Parsons, but he spends some time on the defensive line. Leighton Vander Esch is back on a one-year deal. Behind those two are question marks. Dallas desperately needs depth at the position.

TE - Dalton Schultz is on a one-year deal currently, and the depth of playmaking tight ends on the roster is almost nil. They need something for 2022 and the future.

EDGE - You can always use pass rushers, and the Cowboys lost Randy Gregory. They have bodies on the roster, but adding a future piece is still enticing.

