Twitter reacts to the Dallas Cowboys Day 3 selections in the 2022 NFL Draft

The Dallas Cowboys walked into the final day of the draft with six picks and made all of their selections. They didn’t trade up or back during the day, or during the whole draft

With the 129th pick in the NFL draft the Dallas Cowboys selected Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson.

Cowboys source on Jake Ferguson: "Physical, athletic, tough, potential to be an all-around TE." — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) April 30, 2022

Wisconsin TE Jake Ferguson at 129 is solid. Won’t be as flashy, but he’s about as reliable as they come at the catch point and can help right away as a blocker.



Similar to the other fourth round tight end on the roster that the Cowboys selected a couple years ago. — Jonah Tuls (@JonahTulsNFL) April 30, 2022

The Cowboys had four picks in the fifth round and with their first of the round the team selected North Dakota offensive tackle Matt Waletzko.

Matt Waletzko was drafted with pick 155 of round 5 in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 9.96 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 6 out of 1218 OT from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/btcwLA0X1n #RAS #Cowboys pic.twitter.com/tRMv1Tgyrq — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 30, 2022

Cowboys rookie OT Matt Waletzko, a fifth-round pick: "I like to pride myself on my athleticism. I think for a guy my size, I can move well. I can bend well. And also my nastiness." Said he's a little raw still, coming from small school. "My best football is ahead of me." — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) April 30, 2022

With their second selection of the fifth round the Dallas Cowboys selected Fresno State corner back DaRon Bland:

With the 167th pick in the draft, the Cowboys selected Fresno State corner DaRon Bland, who had five interceptions and 23 pass deflections in his career. He has the size (6-0, 197 pounds) Dan Quinn wants in his cornerbacks. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) April 30, 2022

Daron Bland earned 73.0+ PFF grades over the last 3 seasons & never allowed more than 300 yards in a single season. #Cowboys — John Owning (@JohnOwning) April 30, 2022

With their third selection of the fifth round the Dallas Cowboys selected LSU linebacker Damone Clark.

The #Cowboys just took Damone Clark at No. 176 overall. A potential bargain if one of the nation's most productive linebackers comes back at 100%. https://t.co/UYvMjcy1Om — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 30, 2022

New Cowboys rookie LB Damone Clark underwent spinal fusion surgery. He has a long road ahead and isn’t expected to play in 2022. But Dallas is making a Day 3 investment on a player whose talent and character the team believes makes any risk worthwhile. https://t.co/Okw5R2QgdT — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) April 30, 2022

With their fourth and final pick of the fifth round the Dallas Cowboys selected University of Arkansas defensive tackle John Ridgeway.

Dallas Cowboy baby pic.twitter.com/xKmudEqhjL — John Ridgeway III (@ridgeway_79) April 30, 2022

"I'm a get out there and try 'n break someone's neck" - John Ridgeway just became my favorite 2022 draft pick. — KD Drummond (@KDDrummondNFL) April 30, 2022

With their first pick, and only pick, of the sixth round and rounding out their 2022 draft class, the Dallas Cowboys selected Oklahoma State linebacker Devin Harper.

Devin Harper! 4.49 with a 40.5 vertical as an off-ball linebacker. Once again, Dallas swinging for the fences with high upside, traits-heavy prospects.



Honestly one of my favorite drafts the Cowboys have had, from top to bottom, in a long time. — Jonah Tuls (@JonahTulsNFL) April 30, 2022