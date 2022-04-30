 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Twitter reacts to the Dallas Cowboys Day 3 selections in the 2022 NFL Draft

With six total selections through out the day, the Dallas Cowboys were busy on Saturday.

By Tony Catalina
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 20 Nebraska at Wisconsin Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys walked into the final day of the draft with six picks and made all of their selections. They didn’t trade up or back during the day, or during the whole draft

With the 129th pick in the NFL draft the Dallas Cowboys selected Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson.

The Cowboys had four picks in the fifth round and with their first of the round the team selected North Dakota offensive tackle Matt Waletzko.

With their second selection of the fifth round the Dallas Cowboys selected Fresno State corner back DaRon Bland:

With their third selection of the fifth round the Dallas Cowboys selected LSU linebacker Damone Clark.

With their fourth and final pick of the fifth round the Dallas Cowboys selected University of Arkansas defensive tackle John Ridgeway.

With their first pick, and only pick, of the sixth round and rounding out their 2022 draft class, the Dallas Cowboys selected Oklahoma State linebacker Devin Harper.

