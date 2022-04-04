Cowboys free agency 2022 rumors: Dallas was interested in trading for now-Patriots WR DeVante Parker

We have seen a number of different wide receivers as a part of trades so far this offseason. The Dallas Cowboys kicked the party off by trading Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns. Shortly after the Los Angeles Rams sent Robert Woods to the Tennessee Titans. In some crazy chaos afterwards the Green Bay Packers sent Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders while the Miami Dolphins acquired Tyreek Hill from the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Dolphins stayed busy with wide receivers though and this past weekend sent veteran DeVante Parker to the New England Patriots. In addition to Parker the Dolphins sent a fifth-rounder to New England and ultimately netted a third-round pick.

It is rare to see division rivals pull off a trade, especially for a skill position player like Parker, but the Dolphins and Patriots found a way.

Apparently there were other teams involved, though.

The Dallas Cowboys were apparently involved in the DeVante Parker discussions

Having traded away Amari Cooper the Cowboys are obviously now in need of a wide receiver. Many believe that the 2022 NFL Draft is where they will ultimately find an answer, but trades and free agency still exist as options.

The Cowboys did add a receiver in free agency by signing James Washington. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, they were also in on the DeVante Parker discussions with the Dolphins before New England won out.

It took a third-round pick for New England to land Parker. Parker carries a cap hit of just over $6M this season so it is easy to see how he is a coveted player given the level of investment, but the Dolphins obviously weren’t going to let him walk for nothing.

It is good to see the Cowboys at least exploring other avenues to bring in talent. A trade like the one for Parker would have been nice to see as they can only address one position with the 24th overall pick.

