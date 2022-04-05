Cowboys news: Dallas looking everywhere for WR talent, former receiver speaks out on offseason

The Cowboys missed out on Devante Parker, but another proven veteran could be on the block in Tennessee.

The NFL has already seen two blockbuster deals involving wide receivers — Davante Adams to Las Vegas and Tyreek Hill to Miami. Another lesser deal saw Devante Parker move from Miami to New England. And now ESPN is saying Dallas tried to get in on that latter one. So ... The Tennessee Titans might be flirting with the idea of moving A.J. Brown and why shouldn’t the Cowboys have their eyes on this? Brown would join CeeDee Lamb to form one of the best 1-2 punches in the NFL. With Dak Prescott under center, the Cowboys should be looking to add as many weapons as possible. Brown and Tennessee could discuss a contract extension following the 2022 NFL Draft, where the Cowboys have the 24th pick. They have been linked to some receivers in this slot but why not take the big swing on Brown after three dynamic years in the league?

This would certainly make fans feel a whole lot better about the current depth chart at receiver.

WR James Washington reminds fans of a former Oklahoma State wideout and looks like a steal signing. Once it was announced that WR Amari Cooper was getting shipped out of town to the Cleveland Browns, it felt like it was one of those moments that you remember where exactly you were when big news broke. Now faced with who was going to replace Cooper, the franchise re-signed WR Michael Gallup and went after Former Steelers WR James Washington in free agency, which to some was an odd signing. Washington, who broke into the league in 2018, was known as a speedster coming out of Oklahoma State, and he showcased it a lot during the beginning of his career in Pittsburgh. However, because of poor-QB play and limited opportunities Washington went from having 44 catches for 735 yards in his second year to just 24 catches for 285 yards this past season. As it’s being reported that Gallup is going to be out for a couple of games, there is no clear answer if he will be up to game speed right away. I understand that he and Dak Prescott have that connection already that dates back a couple of seasons, but he will still be returning from an ACL injury. I predict Washington will be a sneaky, good WR2 behind WR CeeDee Lamb and fans will be praising the front office for the signing when they see him burning opposing corners.

Michael Irvin is never one to hold back when it comes to his thoughts on the Cowboys.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones defended the team’s moves (or mostly lack thereof) by pointing out that this time last year they hadn’t drafted linebacker Micah Parsons, who went on to win defensive rookie of the year unanimously and earn All-Pro honors. Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin sees a way the Cowboys can improve in 2022. “They have lost talent. They are not a better team talent-wise,” Irvin said, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “This game doesn’t require skill. It requires will. If a team loses a little bit of skill but gains greater will, they call still do great things. If the Cowboys can take the disappointment of that defeat against San Francisco — beating you at home — if they can take that and internalize it in the offseason and come with less skill and more will and have a better season.” Irvin hopes the players hurt as much as former players and fans hurt after the Cowboys’ upset loss to the 49ers in the wild card round. The Cowboys were the only home team to lose in the first round. “They are not as skilled as they were last year,” Irvin said. “When you lack skill, you have to overcome it with will and togetherness. A man’s greatest promise comes from their greatest pain. If they felt the pain like we felt and like those fans — I want to see them jokers on the field cry like that. I want it to hurt them like that. “But I haven’t seen that. I hope they cry like karate men, on the inside. But I haven’t seen it outside.”

London is a first-round talent the Cowboys may not be able to pass on at 24th overall.

Fit with the Cowboys: The Cowboys have moved away from the big bodied, X-receiver prototype since the departure of Bryant in 2018, and it’s entirely possible Dak Prescott doesn’t prefer those types of receivers. Amari Cooper’s departure clears the way for CeeDee Lamb to ascend to No. 1 receiver status, but it would be foolish for the Cowboys to move away from the NFL’s trend of collecting alpha-type receivers. London would bring to the Cowboys what they have lacked since Bryant’s departure. A big bodied, X receiver, who can go up and high point the football; is great in contested catch scenarios, with good body control, and surprisingly good YAC ability. In fact, fans may have to look all the way back to the days of Keyshawn Johnson to find a top-shelf Dallas receiver with this type of stature.

Burks would be the first Arkansas player drafted by the Cowboys since Felix Jones in 2008, and has similar big-play ability.

How He Helps The Cowboys: Ironically enough, the receiver the Cowboys lost this offseason is similar to Burks in a lot of ways. Not saying that Burks is exactly like Amari Cooper right now, but they have some similarities, mainly in the way they run routes, separate from coverage and just their overall smooth nature on the field. Burks is a go-getter when the ball is in the air and he would be a playmaker the Cowboys could use right away. Receiver is a need, especially long-term and Burks would immediately give the Cowboys a ready-made player to plug in now. Kyle Youmans’ Report: Burks is going to be a problem at the next level. Thick and lengthy aren’t normally the terms used to describe receivers, but he can be his own special case. Plays a physical brand of football and knows how to win in traffic. Willing blocker who is always looking to make an impact. One thing that’s interesting, is he saw mostly zone coverage this season and was rare to see someone so inexperienced against press-man. PLAYED IN THE SLOT ALOT. And was used as a ball carrier or a threat to carry the ball in motion.

With all this talk of the Cowboys focusing on receivers, their glaring needs on the offensive line can’t be ignored.

Spencer Burford, OT, UTSA The Cowboys have multiple needs around the offensive line and could take several swings at the unit in the draft. UTSA product Spencer Buford isn’t polished enough as a pass-protector to be an immediate starter. However, he has experience at both tackle spots and on the interior. He’s also a powerful run-blocker who fits with Dallas’ desired physical identity. “Burford is highly effective as a run-blocker on the back side of zone runs,” Brandon Thorn of the B/R Scouting Department wrote. “He bangs down and climbs to line up second-level targets off combo blocks and tracks down targets in the screen game and as a puller using his quickness, angles and alertness on the move.” While the Cowboys couldn’t count on Buford starting in Week 1, he would be a great depth addition for 2022 and perhaps a full-time starter down the road. The 117th-ranked prospect on the B/R board, Buford could be available on Day 3 and would be worth trading up to acquire—Dallas owns the 129th pick (Round 4).

A look at some crazy things that might happen for the Cowboys during the draft.

CB Derek Stingley, LSU Why he could fall The 6-foot, 190-pound junior’s three seasons at LSU is well-documented. Great freshman year for a national champion, followed by two so-so, injury-marred seasons. Now? Stingley has gone from a likely top-5 pick to a possibility to fall outside of the top 10. From Oliver Hodgkinson of Pro Football Network: “There’s no denying that on his day, the LSU CB possesses a potent mix of elite athletic ability, insane ball skills, and an elevated technical understanding of how to play the position. … However, it remains to be seen whether Stingley can return from injury to the elite level of athleticism that we saw in his freshman season.” Cowboys fit Dallas has drafted three cornerbacks in the second or third rounds the past two drafts, including 2020 second-rounder Trevon Diggs, who developed into an All-Pro by his second season. Those three players combined with veteran starters Anthony Brown and Jourdan Lewis give Dallas a solid mix of young and experienced CBs. With that said, 2021 second-round pick Kelvin Joseph could push Brown for playing time this year, but Lewis doesn’t have a true backup other than Brown. In the unlikely event that Dallas is able to land Stingley, the Cowboys would likely move Brown to the slot and might even give Joseph a look there, too.

