2022 NFL Draft: Cowboys prospect profile Treylon Burks

Free agency has dwindled to almost nothing across the NFL and the Dallas Cowboys. Since there is not much to discuss when it comes to free agent acquisitions, we can dive into this year’s rapidly approaching NFL Draft. The Cowboys head into the draft with a few holes and there is still time to make some moves that would have them feeling a little more comfortable heading into draft weekend. As we sit here today, there are at multiple ways the Cowboys could go with their first-round selection.

Today we will dive into one of those options as we highlight a player that may or may not be available when the Cowboys pick.

Treylon Burks

Treylon Burks is viewed by many as a top-tier wide receiver in this year’s class. Burks possesses the size, the skill, and the production that NFL teams want out of a wide out. With the departure of Amari Cooper, and the ACL injury that looks to possibly knock Michael Gallup out for the first game(s) of the season, the wide receiver position is a sneaky big need for this Cowboys team and Burks would come in and make an instant impact day one.

Bio

Age - 22 years old

Birth Place - Warren, AR

Height - 6’2”

Weight - 225

Burks is not lacking in size, and he has 33.5 inch arms as well as a 33 inch vertical leap, it is clear that Burks has the ability to go up and turn 50-50 balls into much better odds. However, Burks game is more than that. He is a true athlete who shows elite athletic traits and shiftiness to be a home run selection for any NFL team that takes him.

Numbers Don’t lie

Burks entered the NFL draft a year early and his final year in the SEC did not disappoint. He started all 12 games he played in and tallied an impressive 1,104 yards on 66 receptions and 12 total touchdowns.

The size, athletic ability, and production is all there, and if Burks is there at 24 it will be hard to pass on him.

Player Evaluation

In watching Burks’ film a couple things stand out. For starters, it’s hard to find weaknesses in his game. He makes route running, and the game of football as a whole, feel natural and effortless at times.

He shows his ability as a multi-sport athlete in high school as you see the attributes of being a former outfielder in the way he is able to track deep balls. You can envision Burks being lined up inside, outside, in motion, and doing everything asked of a high level wide receiver. He is a player that shows he is not afraid of the moment and is a player you can build your team around.

The prospect of Burks being available when the Cowboys pick at 24 do not seem all that high, but it is important to note the Cowboys have brought the young wide out in for one of their “Top 30” visits. The Cowboys may be just doing their homework on a sure-fire, top half of round one prospect, or maybe the Cowboys see enough in Burks to go up and make a bold move for him.

Scout Talk

Top 30 draft visits have begun, and #Arkansas WR Treylon Burks is headed to the #Cowboys today and the #Bucs later in the week. In all, one of the top WR prospects will travel 10,109 miles in the next 2 weeks for visits. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 4, 2022

Setting a school record in 2021 with six 100-yard receiving games,

Arkansas' Treylon Burks could be a great fit for the #DallasCowboys' offense. Here's a rundown on the WR.



Possible Pick presented by Texaco with Techron ⭐️ — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) April 4, 2022

Treylon Burks has a 98.4 Receiving Grade on 20+ yard targets since 2019



Best among P5 WRs pic.twitter.com/zOKW7EPQR5 — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) March 31, 2022

Two best YAC receivers in this year's class:



- Treylon Burks

- Jameson Williams pic.twitter.com/zaPTQGXe5a — Austin Gayle (@PFF_AustinGayle) April 1, 2022

Not sure if anyone else does this when watching prospects, but I always find myself envisioning where they would be a great fit.



Treylon Burks = Cowboys is one of those that I think of every time I watch him play. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) April 4, 2022

Player Comparison

Comparison is the thief of joy, however the first name I think of when I watch Treylon Burks, and it may be the size prompting this comparison, is DK Metcalf. The size and the strength they both play with is upper echelon, the difference is Burks seems more fluid. They both have the ability to go up and grab contested catches, they both use their size to their advantage, and they are both tough to bring down with the ball in their hand in space.

Draft Grade

Top End First-Rounder

The idea that Burks ends up a Dallas Cowboy seems tough to fathom. Not because the Cowboys wouldn't love to have him with some of the holes at the position, but because of the fact the Cowboys may have to trade up to make it happen.