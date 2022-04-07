3 wide receivers the Cowboys should explore trading for in 2022

By now we are all aware of the moves the Cowboys have and have not made this offseason. Every year the Cowboys are quiet during free agency, instead of jumping into the mix they lay back in the weeds looking to find value and fill in holes as needed rather than make the big splash signing.

With the departure of Amari Cooper via trade to the Cleveland Browns, and the uncertainty of Michael Gallup’s early season availability due to his ACL tear, there are many questions to be asked about this new-look wide receiver room. This looks to be CeeDee Lambs unit now, and we will soon find out the role of newcomer James Washington and just what his involvement looks like.

The draft is right around the corner and it is entirely conceivable the Cowboys use a top 100 pick on a wide receiver to strengthen the unit. However, the reported interest in trading for DeVante Parker made us wonder who else would make sense for the Cowboys to look into trading for. We get into that here with three names to consider.

Tyler Boyd

The Cincinnati Bengals find themselves having an embarrassment of riches at the wide receiver position, much like how the Cowboys felt about their room heading into the 2021 season. However times have changed, and much like the Cowboys realization that there may not be enough pie to go around, the Bengals soon may be finding themselves in a similar position when it comes time to pay Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

The idea that the Bengals may be interested in trading Boyd has much more do with that simple money fact than anything else. Boyd has been productive and available over the last three seasons. He has only missed one game and has had 2,715 yards on 236 receptions and 14 touchdowns.

Although Boyd has been consistent through out his career, the fact remains there is only one football to go around and every year since 2019 his targets and receptions have gone down. With Boyd due north of eight million dollars this year and next year, the Bengals may be in the market to shop Boyd around prior to the draft and take a wide receiver in this year’s class that would cost a fraction of that to be the teams number three option.

Brandin Cooks

The idea of adding Brandin Cooks to the Cowboys is not unique, in fact it has been mentioned by many who cover the league throughout the past week.

Cooks has the ability to play inside and be a deep threat that Dak Prescott would love to have on this team. Much like Boyd who was mentioned earlier, Cooks has been available and has missed minimal games over the last three years, three to be exact. Couple that with the fact he has had over 100 targets in back to back seasons, Cooks would be an instant reliable passing threat to add to CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup.

The main topic here may be why the Texans are okay with moving him, and the Cowboys may hesitate to add him because of the money. Cooks is in the last year of his deal and is due over $12 million for this season. Cooks will be a free agent next year and will hit the scary age of 30 as well next season. You wonder if any team that does trade for him would look to work out a contract that would give them control for more than just this season as well as softening that 12 million dollar cap hit for this year. Much like any trade with the Cowboys it is a long shot, but a move that could be worth doing if the Cowboys do decide to entertain it.

Tyler Lockett

There has been a lot of discussion about a wide receiver in Seattle being traded, but it has not been Tyler Lockett. Yes, DK Metcalf is younger, more intriguing, and may have a lot more opportunity for growth that may entice a team to make a move for him, but the consistency, work ethic, and the QB-friendly style of play Lockett brings to an offense inclines might make him the Seahawks wide receiver the Cowboys should look into adding.

Much like the prior two mentioned trade targets, health is important and needs to be accounted for when looking to take on another team’s player and the contract. Lockett has been the epitome of health as he has only missed one game in his entire seven year career. Lockett has gone for over 1,000 yards receiving in each of the last three years, and has had at least eight touchdown receptions or more over the last four seasons. Lockett is a savvy route runner, a real threat in motion as well as in the slot, and is as reliable as a pass catching target as you can ask for at the position.

What makes Lockett obtainable has almost nothing to do with him specifically. The Seahawks are clearly in a transitional period in there franchises history, there is no more Russell Wilson in that locker room, Pete Carroll is not getting any younger, and they have essentially said, without saying it, that DK Metcalf looks to be there future at the position or it would take an astronomical trade to be persuaded otherwise.

Lockett’s contract this year is palatable, he is only due three million dollars this season, however, beyond this year it is north of nine million next season, and both 2024 and 2025 he is set to make over 13 million dollars at the age of 32 and 33 respectively. Any team looking to make that move would need to keep the contract in mind, but if the Cowboys were able to work some contract magic they would absolutely be a better football team for having Tyler Lockett on it.