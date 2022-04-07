Cowboys draft profile 2022: Georgia LB Nakobe Dean scouting report & interview

The Cowboys may not be as high on the linebacker position in the 2022 NFL Draft as we originally thought, but if a player of Nakobe Dean’s caliber is there at 24, would the Cowboys use their first-round pick on him?

Name: Nakobe Dean

Class: Junior

School: Georgia

Position: Linebacker

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 229lbs

Arm Length: 31 7/8”

Hand Size: 9 1/8”

40-time: N/A (4.40-4.50 projection)

Vertical: N/A

Broad Jump: N/A

3-Cone: N/A

PROS

+ Ultra instinctive front-seven player with elite trust in his eyes and instincts

+ Sideline-to-sideline speed stands out in every game

+ Keeps himself clean by using his athleticism and reducing surface area when attacking gaps

+ Hits hard for an undersized backer

+ Effective blitzer from multiple alignments on the defensive front

+ Extremely explosive to pair with straight line speed

+ Physical, fast, and instinctive both pre-snap and post-snap

+ Impressive in coverage down the stretch and through the National Championship run

+ High football character and IQ, that beings tremendous leadership qualities to the table

+ Captain of one of the most dynamic defenses we’ve seen in recent memory in 2021 at Georgia

+ Dynamic three-down linebacker that can run, hit, cover, and blitz from multiple alignments

CONS

- Undersized to traditional linebacker standards

- Lacks the ideal arm length for the position

- Trusts his athleticism more in coverage than overall technique

- Has a reckless style of play that can have him over run the ball

- Can improve on his angles when in pursuit

Interview

OVERALL SUMMARY

In a draft that is absolutely loaded with Georgia Bulldog defenders, Nakobe Dean is one of my favorites of the group. While the traditional linebacker role has taken quite a hit in the last few years, Dean makes an impact in so many different ways for the Bulldogs defense, and those traits translate over to the NFL game. While not having the ideal size and length for the position, Dean’s athleticism, explosiveness, and instincts make up for his lack of physical traits. He will immediately step in and make an impact both from an on-the-field perspective and leadership perspective for whichever team drafts him. Teams are going to fall in love with Dean’s on-the-field talent and command of the defense from the linebacker position. While he can still clean up aspects of his coverage ability, Dean’s a three-down player from day one in almost any defensive scheme in the NFL.

ROUND GRADE

1st (12th Overall, LB1)