Poll: What position do you want the Dallas Cowboys to draft at 24 overall?

We are getting closer and closer to the 2022 NFL Draft which means we need to start making up our minds on what we want the Dallas Cowboys to do.

Dallas holds the 24th overall pick which means that a lot of what we want may be unavailable. The almighty board dictates what options are available and it has been kind to the Cowboys over the last two years by allowing both CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons to fall to them.

In the interest of assessing how the BTB Community is feeling about the state of things with a few weeks to go we are asking you how you feel by way of SB Nation Reacts.

Speaking generally here, what position should the Cowboys address with the 24th overall pick?

The four options listed here are wide receiver, guard, defensive end, and linebacker. As far as the latter two go they are technically routes that Dallas can go, but they do seem a bit less likely.

At present time most mock drafts tend to have Dallas taking one of the top guards (Kenyon Green or Zion Johnson) or one of the wide receivers that isn’t scooped up by then (Treylon Burks or Chris Olave are the hotter names). We have seen the Cowboys address wide receiver so far in free agency by returning both Michael Gallup and Noah Brown as well as adding James Washington, but they did trade away Amari Cooper so a need certainly exists.

One position that hasn’t been touched at all this offseason that has been impacted in Dallas is offensive guard. Connor Williams left in free agency to the Miami Dolphins leaving a hole at left guard. This team generally does not like to pigeonhole themselves into a spot where they have to address a position in the draft, but right now guard certainly feels like a spot that needs help or else.