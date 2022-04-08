Cowboys free agency 2022: Dallas signing former Chicago Bears RB Ryan Nall

The Dallas Cowboys have been sitting on two external free agents for a couple of weeks now. As of Friday morning the ‘only’ players who they had brought in were wide receiver James Washington and defensive end Dante Fowler.

That all changed around lunchtime, though. While Tiger Woods was teeing off for his second round at The Masters even bigger news dropped when it was reported that the Dallas Cowboys are signing running back Ryan Nall.

Former #Bears RB Ryan Nall has signed with the #Cowboys, per his agent @SamLeaf. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 8, 2022

Nall has spent his entire NFL career (three seasons so far) with the Chicago Bears after going undrafted in 2018. He has played in 33 career games, has 6 career carries for 12 yards, and has 9 career receptions for 71 yards with a touchdown.

Obviously this is a depth signing for the Cowboys, and likely someone who will get a lot of work throughout the preseason with Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard having important roles on the team.

Welcome to the Cowboys, Ryan Nall.