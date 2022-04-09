Cowboys labeled as best fit in the draft for Arkansas WR Treylon Burks

As we get closer to the 2022 NFL Draft, it seems possible that the Cowboys will target a wide receiver with their first-round pick. With Michael Gallup’s injury and lack of depth at the position behind CeeDee Lamb and James Washington, it would make sense for Dallas to take a receiver with pick 24.

If the Cowboys are serious about targeting a pass-catcher with their first pick, they are in luck. The 2022 draft class features plenty of talented receivers, including Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, and Drake London.

While those three may be the biggest names at the position in the draft, there is another wideout who has been heavily linked to the Cowboys in the past few weeks. That guy is 22-year-old Treylon Burks

If you aren’t familiar with the wideout or want to learn more about what he brings to the table, check out an outstanding draft profile from our own Tony Catalina on the pass-catcher.

Burks has been linked to the Cowboys many times, and there seems to be some mutual interest between the two. Dallas reportedly brought Burks in for a pre-draft visit last week, and according to Bobby Belt of 105.3 The Fan Jerry Jones and Dallas’ scouting department are big fans of the former Razorback wideout.

“Jerry Jones is not the only Dallas Cowboy that loves Treylon Burks. The entire scouting department likes him too.”



This morning the Cowboys and Burks once again were linked together. Matt Bowen of ESPN labeled the Cowboys as the “best team fit” for the wideout in the draft.

Here’s what Bowen had to say about why the two could be a good match.

Where the Cowboys could get him: Round 1 (No. 24) Why he fits: Burks is a powerful receiver with the movement traits to see the ball on schemed concepts in Kellen Moore’s offense. His game speed jumps on tape; just watch him against Alabama as he racked up 179 yards and two scores on eight receptions. Burks can win at all three levels, and his versatility would allow the Cowboys to use him on screens, fly sweeps and even touches out of the backfield. Dallas has its No. 1 in CeeDee Lamb, and Michael Gallup is the vertical, boundary target. With Burks in the mix, this offense becomes more multiple, as he can see targets at all three receiver spots from quarterback Dak Prescott, and the play sheet for Moore can get a little deeper and more creative to get the rookie touches. Burks is an ascending prospect with developing route-running skills and multidimensional traits.

It’s clear the Cowboys like Burks, and the two seem to be a great fit. If the wideout is available when the Cowboys get on the clock in the first round, there a decent chance he could be a Cowboy.