Cowboys draft profile 2022: Michigan RB Hassan Haskins scouting report & interview

NOTE: With the tragic news about Dwayne Haskins, some were wondering if he was related to the subject of this article, Hassan Haskins. We haven’t found anywhere suggesting they were related. Our thoughts go out to those close to Dwayne Haskins. Very sad news.

The Cowboys have been doing their homework on running backs in the 2022 NFL Draft, and Michigan’s Hassan Haskins would be a fun player to add to the running back room. He’s a guy the team has met with multiple times throughout the offseason.

Name: Hassan Haskins

Class: RS Junior

School: Michigan

Position: Running Back

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 228lbs

Arm Length: 31 3/4”

Hand Size: 9 1/4”

40-time: N/A

Vertical: N/A

Broad Jump: N/A

3-Cone: N/A

Bench: 27

PROS

+ Runs with purpose on each and every carry

+ Balance through contact shows up consistently

+ Does a tremendous job in pass protection

+ Runs with explosiveness in the second-level

+ Vision through the line was impressive

+ Have to rally to bring him down, he easily runs through arm tackles

+ Has burst at the second-level to hit another gear

+ Tough to keep out of the end zone when he smells blood

+ Power and strength to wear down defenses throughout a sixty-minute game

+ Hands are smooth and natural for a bigger back

CONS

- Lacks the ideal long speed to be a consistent big-play threat

- Has little tape to evaluate as a receiver throughout his three years at Michigan

- Injured his ankle at the end of the year, pushing him out of combine and pro day workout

- Had 270 carries in 2021, which is a ton of damage on the body coming into the NFL

- May struggle with stretch runs or anything on the outside due to lack of elite speed and twitch

Interview

Make sure to subscribe to the Blogging The Boys podcast network so you don’t miss any of our interviews or shows! Apple devices can subscribe here and Spotify users can subscribe here.

OVERALL SUMMARY

In a running back class that lacks a consensus RB1, Hassan Haskins is a guy I’d trust taking over some of the guys that will get picked way ahead of him. Haskins got the call to be Michigan’s guy in his RS junior year. He did not disappoint and was a major reason the Michigan Wolverines had the success they did in 2021. Haskins runs with high-level patience while also bringing a bruiser mentality to the way he plays. Haskins brings the pain between the tackles, and runs with a toughness that’s hard to find. While he’ll need to improve his game as a receiver with little experience in that area, he’s one of the better and willing pass protector’s in this class giving him a chance to be a three-down back in the NFL. While he’s likely to be a day three pick, whichever team lands Haskins will be thrilled with what he brings to their offense.

ROUND GRADE

4 (100th Overall, RB4)