Dallas Cowboys second-round draft pick Sam Williams wants to be referred to as De Williams

The Dallas Cowboys selected Ole Miss pass rusher Sam Williams with their second pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and there are a ton of people who are excited to see him hit the field.

Williams has the potential to develop into a top pass rusher for the Cowboys and with Dan Quinn’s guidance, someone who he got close to in the pre-draft process, his future certainly feels like it is in safe hands.

During our coverage of the 2022 NFL Draft we happened to have Williams stop by. It was a really great conversation where he talked about being selected by the team, what he is bringing as a pass rusher, his relationship with Dan Quinn, and more. You can watch it below.

You might notice on the cover for our video that we have ‘De Williams’ written as opposed to ‘Sam Williams’. There is, of course, a reason for that.

At the end of our conversation with Williams he specifically asked if he could make a request to all Dallas Cowboys fans to refer to him as ‘De’ and not by ‘Sam’. You can see that specific clip right here.

A heads-up for all Cowboys fans when it comes to @DegarrickSamuel-



He wants to go by ‘De’ and not by Sam. pic.twitter.com/W993ogI1m8 — Blogging The Boys (@BloggingTheBoys) May 1, 2022

De mentioned that his middle name is Degarrick which is where that comes from. The request was a bit confusing to us in the moment because he is referred to as Sam in so many places, but we even asked for the spelling because his username on our platform was listed as ‘Dee’ and he specifically noted again that it is ‘De’ that he would like to go by.

So in future coverage if you see us writing De Williams, you will know why.

It will be a lot of fun to see De Williams in action very soon.