Dallas Cowboys are a top 10 offense according to Bleacher Report’s power rankings

Bleacher Report recently released their power rankings for every NFL offense after the 2022 NFL Draft. It’s a little premature considering all of the roster turnover and the unknown that that creates, and they admit as much, but it’s still interesting nonetheless to see where each team is ranked.

The Dallas Cowboys, one of the best offenses in the league in 2021, landed in the top 10 in BR’s power rankings.

10. Dallas Cowboys 2021 Rankings: first in total yards, first in scoring Offensive Coordinator: Kellen Moore The Cowboys fielded the league’s best statistical offense in 2021, but they appear poised for a serious step backward this season. Dallas traded away Amari Cooper and lost fellow wideout Cedrick Wilson Jr. in free agency. The Cowboys also parted with right tackle La’el Collins and lost guard Connor Williams. They added wideout James Washington but might not have receiver Michael Gallup to start the season. Gallup suffered a torn ACL in Week 17. Running backs Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard are still in place, though it’s fair to wonder just how much longer Elliott can remain an effective dual-threat back. He topped 1,000 yards in 2021 but averaged a modest 4.2 yards per carry. Elliott now has 1,650 pro carries worth of tread on the proverbial tires. Even if Elliott is in peak form this season, the Cowboys are worse on paper than they were a year ago. The offensive line is a particular concern, though Dallas did grab guard Tyler Smith in the first round of the draft. Dallas should still have a top-10 offense in 2022—and coordinator Kellen Moore will maintain some continuity with the unit—but fans should expect some decline after several key contributors departed in the offseason.

After parting ways with Amari Cooper, Cedrick Wilson, La’el Collins, and Connor Williams it’s only natural to presume the Dallas Cowboys offense will take a step back from the high-powered unit they were just a season ago. However, Dallas’ offense shouldn’t be considered talented deprived. In fact, there’s a chance they could be just as productive, or maybe more efficient.

Right now, they’re just too many unanswered questions as to how Mike McCarthy and Kellen Moore are going to revamp the offense after parting ways with some key contributors from last season. They are losing a lot of production in the passing game without Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson, and there’s no way of knowing how they’ll do without them.

Hopefully CeeDee Lamb makes a smooth transition into the No. 1 WR role, but the depth behind him is even more of a mystery. Michael Gallup could miss several weeks to start the season while he continues to recover from his ACL injury, leaving James Washington, Jalen Tolbert, Simi Fehoko, and Noah Brown to pick up the slack.

The Dallas offensive line is in a bit of a flux as well. Terence Steele has performed well as a starter, but can he do it all the time as the primary right tackle. Then there’s the ever present concern about Tyron Smith’s inability to stay healthy, and Tyler Smith’s ability to fill the hole at guard by replacing Connor Williams.

All in all, the Dallas Cowboys have a lot of unknown right now as it pertains to their offense in 2022. Landing in the top 10 of Bleacher Report’s offensive power rankings seems pretty fair even with the cloud of mystery surrounding this unit.