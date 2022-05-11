2022 Cowboys schedule: Here are all of the projected quarterbacks Dallas will play this season

This Thursday will see the release of the 2022 NFL schedule which means we will be able to fully identify the path towards the Dallas Cowboys securing their sixth Lombardi Trophy (I know).

Obviously the hope is for Dallas to have as much success as possible this season and for that to happen they are going to have to win a lot of games. Winning more contests than last year will prove to be difficult considering the Cowboys won 12 a year ago, but they are fortunate to be facing some lower-quality competition in 2022.

Part of what helped the Cowboys last season, to be frank, is the lackluster opponents that they played, namely at the quarterback position. Fortunate for Dallas they are in a similar sort of situation this year and taking a look at the opposition in that sense may breed some more optimism.

Here are all of the projected quarterbacks the Cowboys will play this season

Again the Cowboys are fortunate to play in the NFC East which features a top-caliber quarterback in Dak Prescott and... three other players. With six games coming against them, that blows a lot of wind into the team’s sails.

But the Cowboys are even more fortunate this season in that they also play the AFC South and the NFC North which have maybe 1.5 legitimate quarterbacks between all eight teams.

Projected quarterbacks the Dallas Cowboys will face this season

For the most part, barring injury of course, these are the likely quarterbacks that Dallas will square off against this season. The only real situation that could change by way of a team decision is Tennessee as the Titans drafted Malik Willis in the third round this year. Maybe you could argue that Minnesota could make a switch given that they drafted Kellen Mond in the second round last year, but new Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell has a long history with Cousins specifically.

All of that being said how many games are you 100% willing to concede as losses? The top three, maybe even four, feels like about it, no?

To be clear, just because the Cowboys are playing what look to be subpar quarterbacks does not mean that games are a slam-dunk proposition. After all, the Cowboys lost to Teddy Bridgewater’s Denver Broncos a year ago.

But this is should serve as a bit of optimism as to why Dallas could be the first team to repeat as NFC East Champions since 2004. We are looking at mostly second-tier quarterbacks across the league and some of the worst/least-developed ones at the moment.