The entire 2022 NFL schedule will officially be released at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, May 12th. But that is the official time.

Way before then there will be various leaks and rumors about the schedule and as always we will gather them for you in one neat and tidy spot. One game has already been confirmed for the Dallas Cowboys as it was announced on Wednesday morning that they will be traveling to face the Green Bay Packers in Week 10 of this season (Sunday, November 13th).

Obviously that leaves us with 16 games left to figure out and a bye week squished somewhere in between them all. We know who the Dallas Cowboys will be playing, but when will the rest of the games be happening?

Here is our 2022 Dallas Cowboys schedule rumor tracker.

2022 Dallas Cowboys Schedule Rumors

D210Sports reported on Tuesday that the Cowboys are set to host the Cincinnati Bengals on Thanksgiving Day

Last Updated: Wednesday, May 11th at 10:00am ET