Dallas Cowboys 2022 schedule prediction

All week long the NFL has been slowly releasing games to ravenous football fans who are eagerly waiting for the season to begin. The Cowboys faithful are no different in that feeling. They are one of the recent game dates to be released when it was announced that the Dallas Cowboys will visit Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in Week 10 on November 13th at 4:25 ET. That game will be broadcasted by FOX and will be dubbed as “America’s Game of The Week”.

The league plans to release the entire league schedule on Thursday at 8 pm ET, which will also include the entire preseason schedule as well. As a refresher, because of the new format the Cowboys will only have three preseason games, two of which will be on the road this year, while having an additional home game in the regular season this year. Last year the additional game added to the schedule resulted in a showdown with the New England Patriots in Foxborough, MA.

Soon enough we will know exactly how the Dallas Cowboys schedule will shake out, but in the mean time, here is our best guest at what it may look like.

Week One

September 11th vs Chicago Bears 1:00 ET

We are typically use to the Cowboys opening the season in big fashion, usually on national television or a late time slot, but not this year. The Cowboys will open the season early with a kickoff versus a young Justin Fields and company.

Week Two

September 18th 4:25 ET vs New York Giants

A rare back-to-back home game to open the season for the Dallas Cowboys. This time against an improving division rival. The Giants got better this offseason and we will see if the Cowboys still reign supreme over the NFC East in this early season clash.

Week Three

September 26th 8:15 ET (MNF) @ Tennessee Titans

Another early season test for the Cowboys as they head to Tennessee to square off against Ryan Tannehill and the Titans. The Titans crowd will be rocking on Monday Night Football and this could be a true early season measuring stick game for the Cowboys.

Week Four

October 2nd 1:00 ET vs Detroit Lions

Fresh off a big Monday Night showdown, the Cowboys head back home for another early kickoff versus a lackluster but gritty Detroit Lions team.

Week Five

October 9th 4:25 ET @ Philadelphia Eagles

The Cowboys get relatively lucky as the schedule makers have the annual trip to Philadelphia in early October rather than November or December.

Week Six

October 16th 1:00 ET @ Jacksonville Jaguars

The Cowboys find themselves with three early kickoffs in the first month and a half of the season. Although these are notoriously associated with slow starts, it may have more to do with the quality of their opponents this year as the Cowboys face the easiest strength of schedule in the league.

Week Seven

BYE WEEK

Week Eight

October 30th 4:25 ET vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

In another rendition of America’s Game of The Week the Cowboys will welcome Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in town to celebrate Halloween weekend. Hopefully the Cowboys will have more treat than trick this time around.

Week Nine

November 6th 8:25 ET (SNF) @ Los Angeles Rams

The Cowboys get dealt a tough hand in the middle of the season as they face the Buccaneers then head across the country to visit the Rams on Sunday Night Football. This will surely be where we know how real this Cowboys team is and how serious they should be taken at the conclusion of this game.

Week Ten

November 13th 4:25 ET @ Green Bay Packers

This game has already been announced and is the only one we know for certain. Going into Lambeau field is never easy and facing Aaron Rodgers always creates problems for the Cowboys.

Week Eleven

November 20th 4:25 ET vs Washington Commanders

In the middle of November the Cowboys take their first crack at the newly created Washington Commanders. The Cowboys are looking to build on a perfect division record from last season and the Commanders are looking to put an end to that run for Dak and the boys.

Week Twelve

November 24th 4:30 ET (Thanksgiving) vs Houston Texans

The Cowboys kickoff the holiday season with their annual Thanksgiving matchup vs. an in-state rival. This Texans team is still trying to find their identity as they move on from Deshaun Watson but playing against the Cowboys on a national stage will surely bring out the best of this Cowboys opponent.

Week Thirteen

December 1st 8:25 ET @ Washington Commanders (TNF)

The Cowboys historically have followed up their Thanksgiving game with another Thursday night football game, and this time the schedule makers pit them against a division foe on the road. By this time the division race is typically heating up and this will be an important game in prime time.

Week Fourteen

December 11th 4:25 ET vs Cincinnati Bengals

The schedule makers do the Cowboys a huge favor as Joe Burrow and the AFC champion Bengals head into town while the Cowboys have 10 days of rest and preparation for it. This promises to be one of the best games of the season and will surely be a late window kickoff on Sunday.

Week Fifteen

December 18th 4:25 ET vs Philadelphia Eagles

The Cowboys are deep into December now and the Eagles look to be their biggest competition for the division crown. This game surely will have massive playoff implications.

Week Sixteen

December 24th 4:25 ET @ Minnesota Vikings

The Cowboys could have been a candidate to play on Christmas Day but the league opted to play this one on Saturday instead as the Cowboys head to Minnesota to face a familiar foe in Kirk Cousins. This game could go a long way to deciding seeding in the NFC playoff race and the Vikings very well may still be in the hunt adding intrigue to this holiday weekend matchup.

Week Seventeen

January 1st 4:25 ET vs Indianapolis Colts

The Cowboys ring in the new year with a tough matchup against a gritty Colts team. Matt Ryan is looking to start new and keep that good rushing attack going as these look to be two playoff teams jockeying for seeding in their respective conferences.

Week Eighteen

January 8th 1:00 ET @ New York Giants

The Cowboys wrap up their season in the cold weather of New Jersey as by this point the Cowboys are either fighting for their season or are resting players to get ready for the playoffs. Either way, coming to the Meadowlands and pulling out a victory is always a good thing.