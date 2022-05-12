2022 Dallas Cowboys schedule: The path to Super Bowl number six has officially been laid

It has been about three months since the 2021 season ended in bitter fashion for the Dallas Cowboys and unfortunately we have yet to reach even the halfway point of the offseason.

That’s not to say that things haven’t happened, though. We are already a few weeks removed from the 2022 NFL Draft so we are making progress and passing checkpoints. An important hurdle to cross every offseason is the annual rite of passage that is the NFL schedule release and Thursday brought with it the goods in question.

Below you will find the path that the Dallas Cowboys will hopefully take to winning their sixth Lombardi Trophy. Now is supposed to be the time for optimism, after all.

2022 Dallas Cowboys Schedule

At present time our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook have the Dallas Cowboys as the favorites to win the NFC East at +110 odds. It is of course worth mentioning that this division has not seen a repeat champion since 2004 when the Philadelphia Eagles did it. The Cowboys themselves have not won it in back-to-back campaigns since 1995 and 1996 which just so happen to be the last two seasons in which Dallas finished with double-digit victories in consecutive seasons.

Whatever happens to America’s Team this year it is going to happen in this order. Which game or sequence of games are you most excited about?