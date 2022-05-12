Cowboys roster move: Rookie fifth-round defensive tackle John Ridgeway signs rookie contract

The Dallas Cowboys are set to begin their rookie minicamp on Friday, May 13th. It will offer our first official look at this year’s draft class as well as the undrafted free agents, and some younger veterans that are joining them.

As the minicamp was getting set to begin the Cowboys had yet to sign anyone in their entire draft class (which is not uncommon), so they have some actual business to take care of besides the business taking place on the field.

It seems that the team got to work on Thursday as it was reported that Dallas locked fifth-round pick John Ridgeway up to his rookie contract. According to ESPN’s Todd Archer it is a four-year deal worth $4.145M.

The Cowboys have signed one of their fifth-round picks, Arkansas DT John Ridgeway, to a four-year deal worth $4.145 million, according to a source. With the draft picks showing up today for rookie minicamp this weekend, most of the signings to become official soon. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) May 12, 2022

The drama behind rookie contracts is long in the rearview mirror and this process is mostly just a formality these days. John Ridgeway represents another option for Dan Quinn to utilize along the interior of Dallas’ defensive line so taking care of him is nice to see.