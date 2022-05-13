Cowboys news: NFL schedule is released, Dallas will host Tampa Bay to open the season

The NFL schedule is officially here.

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys will face the GOAT in Week 1 again. For the second consecutive year, the Cowboys will open the regular season against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — this time at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 11. Kickoff is set for 7:20 p.m. Central on Sunday Night Football. It’s a rematch of last year’s thriller in Tampa, won by the Bucs 31-29, in which Brady and Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott combined for 782 passing yards and seven touchdowns. After Brady, the Cowboys will play another top quarterback at home in Week 2: Bengals Pro Bowler Joe Burrow, who led Cincinnati to last year’s Super Bowl in his second NFL season. It’s the first time since 2001 that Dallas opens the season with back-to-back home games. It’s also the first time since 2010 that they’ll finish the regular season with consecutive road games (at Tennessee and Washington in Week 17 and 18, respectively.) The defending NFC East champs play their first division game in Week 3 at the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. They’ll also face the Giants at home on Thanksgiving Day for the first time since 1992. Here’s the complete schedule:

By all metrics it seems that the Cowboys may have a favorable slate of opponents in 2022.

What makes a schedule easy? Nothing, if you ask any Football Guy worth his salt. No games are givens; everything is earned. You have to take it week by week, day by day, play by play. Any given Sunday, yada, yada, yada. But certain teams do have it easier in any given season due to myriad schedule-related factors. One way to measure the difficulty of a team’s schedule is to calculate strength of schedule (the combined record of its opponents based on last season’s results). But no roster is the same year to year, and SOS doesn’t take into account the many variables that come with the order of the slate. It’s far from a crystal ball statistic. For instance, in 2019, Washington had the easiest strength of schedule entering the season and went 3-13, the second-worst mark in the league. In 2016, the Falcons made it to the Super Bowl despite entering the year tied for the hardest strength of schedule. A proper guesstimate requires something more scientific, or at the very least, more subjective. That’s where I come in.

The newest Cowboys got some new numbers.

FRISCO, Texas - The Cowboys are welcoming nearly 30 rookies to The Star on Thursday as they get ready for the minicamp over the weekend. Practice will start on Friday, but before that, the new players will try on their equipment, get fitted for helmets and receive their jerseys for the first time. While jersey numbers are always subject to change, especially considering there are many players with duplicate numbers to veterans, here are the numbers we expect to see when the players hit the field Friday. Draft Picks: No. 73 – Tyler Smith, OL, Tulsa No. 54 – Sam Williams, DE, Ole Miss No. 18 – Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama No. 48 – Jake Ferguson, TE, Wisconsin No. 71 – Matt Waletzko, OT, North Dakota No. 30 – DaRon Bland, CB, Fresno State No. 53 – Damone Clark, LB, LSU No. 95 – John Ridgeway, DT, Arkansas No. 50 – Devin Harper, LB, Oklahoma State

The Cowboys have a tough stretch of games early on, see how the league feels they will do.

t’s NFL schedule release day and everyone is talking about who is facing who and who has the toughest schedule. Although the Dallas Cowboys are currently tied for the easiest strength of schedule with NFC rival Washington Commanders, they certainly have some critical matchups to get through throughout the year. Ahead of the schedule release, we already knew who the Cowboys’ home and road opponents would be. To be fair, there should be some walks in the park. Taking on the Commanders, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Detroit Lions should be pretty easy. We’d like to think facing the Eagles and Giants will also be simple, but it will be interesting to see how impressive newcomers like Kayvon Thibodeaux, Jordan Davis, and A.J. Brown affect those NFC East teams in 2022. Despite the low opponent win percentage, the Cowboys will still have some pretty difficult games on their 2022 schedule. Ahead of the schedule release, NFL analytics expert Cynthia Frelund did an in-depth look at all 32 teams’ win probabilities. Frelund broke down the win probability for each franchise’s three “must-watch” matchups in 2022. For the Cowboys, the analytics expert took a look at the probabilities for games against the Packers, Bengals, and Eagles.

