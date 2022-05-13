The 2022 Dallas Cowboys draft class members officially have jersey numbers

The Dallas Cowboys are set to begin their rookie minicamp on Friday. It will be the first actual bit of professional football for the rookie class and undrafted free agents. It is obviously a big deal to play professional football and to do so for a storied team like the Dallas Cowboys. Needless to say a lot of players will be pinching themselves this weekend.

Of course a part of playing for the Dallas Cowboys is becoming one. Putting on the team’s uniform, the iconic silver helmet with the star on it, is all a part of the initiation process so to speak.

Another element to arriving in the NFL and doing so for America’s Team is putting on your official team jersey. The Dallas Morning News reported exactly which numbers this year’s rookie class (we already knew about Tyler Smith wearing 73 and De Williams donning 54), and there are certainly some interesting selections.

You will recall that last year opened the door for players to wear more numbers than they were previously allowed to. In today’s NFL there are plenty of defenders rocking single digits as one example (Jaylon Smith paid to be among them a year ago), but interestingly the Cowboys did not hand out a single number that takes advantage of the new policy. These are all classic numbers for each player’s position as far as the last 20 years or so of football are concerned.

It is always possible for players to change numbers after roster cuts happen over the course of the next few months. But for a little while this is what this year’s rookie class will be wearing.