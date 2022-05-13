Cowboys open 2022 season at home versus Buccaneers, and also open as 2.5-point underdogs

We now know the Dallas Cowboys full schedule for the 2022 season. With that comes all kinds of ways to analyze the schedule, including looking at what the betting odds say. Our partners over at DraftKings Sports Book have dropped odds for the Cowboys in 2022.

The Cowboys repeat last year’s opener versus Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a Sunday Night Football opener on September 11th, but this time it will be at AT&T Stadium so the Cowboys will be at home. That’s still not enough to make them the favorites.

Last year’s game versus the Buccaneers went right down to the wire as a missed offensive pass interference call allowed the Bucs to kick a last-second field goal for a 31-29 victory in Tampa Bay.

The Cowboys will be tested in the first two weeks when they first welcome the Bucs, then host the losers of the last Super Bowl, the Cincinnati Bengals, the next week. That game is currently a pick ‘em according to DraftKings.

DraftKings odds for each Cowboys game in 2022.

Week 1: (+2.5) vs. Tampa Bay

Week 2: (PK) vs. Cincinnati

Week 3: (-3) at New York (Giants)

Week 4: (-5) vs. Washington

Week 5: (+4.5) at Los Angeles (Rams)

Week 6: (PK) at Philadelphia

Week 7: (-6.5) vs. Detroit

Week 8: (-7) vs. Chicago

Week 10: (+4) at Green Bay

Week 11: (PK) at Minnesota

Week 12: (-7) vs. New York (Giants)

Week 13: (-2.5) vs. Indianapolis

Week 14: (-8) vs. Houston

Week 15: (-3.5) at Jacksonville

Week 16: (-3.5) Philadelphia

Week 17: (+1.5) at Tennessee

Week 18: (-1) at Washington

The Cowboys are favored in 10 contests for 2022, are the underdogs in four games, and are tied in three. What’s your takes on these odds?