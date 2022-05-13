Dallas Cowboys first-round pick Tyler Smith and other draftees have signed their rookie contracts

The Dallas Cowboys are holding their rookie minicamp this weekend and it offers the first opportunity for their draft picks and undrafted free agents to get to work with the team.

While the draft process itself is the most important part of bringing in new talent there is also the business side of football operations. The Cowboys addressed this on Thursday by getting fifth-round pick John Ridgeway under contract and on Friday news broke that they took care of their first-round pick.

First-rounder Tyler Smith and other draft picks have also signed their rookie contracts with the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys have signed their first round pick, Tyler Smith, to a four-year deal worth $13.38 million. Two draft picks under contract for now. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) May 13, 2022

Cowboys have also signed all four of their fifth-round picks (OT Matt Waletzky, CB DaRon Bland, LB Damone Clark and NT John Ridgeway) and their sixth-round choice, LB Devin Harper. https://t.co/1ReU49N0Be — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) May 13, 2022

The Cowboys drafted Smith with the 24th overall pick this year and he figures to start at left guard throughout his rookie season. Additional hope is that he will slide out to left tackle as the long-term replacement for Tyron Smith.

As mentioned this is all part of the process in the NFL and Tyler Smith and Co. are now officially professionals.