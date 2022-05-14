Cowboys will only face four “top 10” quarterbacks in 2022 regular season

While we’ve known the Cowboys opponents for quite sometime now, we now officially know what week Dallas will play each of their opponents. Check out the official 2022 schedule for the Dallas Cowboys.

The first thing we should look at is when the Cowboys face their NFC East opponents. In order to make the playoffs and have a shot at the Lombardi Trophy, you first need to win your division. The Cowboys play the Giants in weeks three and twelve, the Commanders in weeks four and eighteen, and the Eagles in weeks six and sixteen.

Next, we should look and see how many elite quarterbacks the Cowboys face. While “elite” is used rather loosely nowadays, we’ll look at the “top 10” quarterbacks the Cowboys face in 2022. While this is all opinion based, you can make the argument that the top ten quarterbacks list (excluding Dak Prescott) in the NFL consists of:

Patrick Mahomes Aaron Rodgers Tom Brady Justin Herbert Josh Allen Joe Burrow Mathew Stafford DeShaun Watson Lamar Jackson Russell Wilson

From a quarterback standpoint, the Cowboys face a pretty favorable quarterback schedule in 2022, facing only four of the top 10 NFL quarterbacks. They’ll start the season off in weeks one and two seeing two of the best in Tom Brady (week one) and Joe Burrow (week two). They’ll then head to Los Angeles in week five to visit the reigning Super Bowl Champ Matthew Stafford, then close it out with Aaron Rodgers on a road trip to Lambeau Field in week ten.

Not only do the Cowboys not have a gauntlet of elite quarterbacks on the schedule, they also finish out the final half of the season with some favorable quarterback matchups, which always bodes well for the overall record. If the Cowboys can at least bat .500 against these top ten QB’s, they could accumulate a nice record in the 2022 season. They luck out by avoiding Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Justin Herbert, DeShaun Watson, Lamar Jackson, and Russell Wilson who present a dangerous dual-threat ability with the ability to put pressure on defenses with their arm and legs. While they’ll have their hands full limiting Brady, Burrow, Stafford, and Rodgers, we’ve seen this team struggle with mobile quarterbacks in the past, and they definitely drew more of the pocket passers than the mobile quarterbacks.