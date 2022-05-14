Cowboys news: Instant reactions from day one of rookie minicamp

Sam Williams impressed in day one in shorts and t-shirts.

FRISCO, Texas – Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has been on the same football field with Sam Williams now twice in his life. But it was because of the feeling Quinn had after the first time, is probably one of the main reasons there was even a second time. The second occurred Friday during the Cowboys rookie minicamp at The Star. Williams, the Cowboys’ second-round draft pick, was among over 30 rookies on the field for the first time together. Maybe he blended in a little more this time around, but Quinn recalled the first time he got the chance to evaluate Williams in person as the Cowboys sent some coaches to Ole Miss for a pre-draft workout. “Leaving the field that day, I remember telling Mike (McCarthy), ‘Man I’d really like to coach that guy.’ So that’s a good feeling to have.” And it might be a great feeling, especially considering the Cowboys actually drafted Williams with the 56th overall pick.

Tyler Smith took most of his reps at left guard on day one of practice.

FRISCO, Texas – Call it a good first day at work. For all the talk and anticipation, Tyler Smith realized sometime Friday morning that this was just another football practice. And while it might have been his first time playing guard in quite some time, the Cowboys’ first-round draft pick was pleased with the result. “It felt good, I won’t even lie,” Smith said. “You surprise yourself sometimes. It was a great feeling.” What better setting for Smith to make the switch than a series of practices that Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy refers to as an orientation? The rookie lineman was a left tackle throughout his college career, but he did play left guard as a high school senior. And while McCarthy was sure to note that Smith will be working in multiple different positions, he did allow that he showcased the athleticism that made him a first-round pick. “You can see the twitch is something that jumps out at you,” he said. The rookies will be working with the veterans within the next week, so it’ll be interesting to see what the big picture looks like for Smith. On Friday, he worked primarily at left guard with fellow draft pick Matt Waletzko serving as his linemate at left tackle.

Heed coach Mike McCarthy greets the 2022 rookie class on day one on rookie minicamp.

FRISCO, TX (Silver Star Nation) – NFL clubs have begun their rookie mini camps to get acquainted with the 2022 NFL draft class. At the Star in Frisco, the Dallas Cowboys welcomed their rookie class with a celebration dinner on Thursday night, followed by a light practice on Friday. Head coach Mike McCarthy says he uses the phrase “rookie orientation” rather than “rookie camp” because the events of the next several days will be a mix of football and other activities to make sure the veterans and the rookies get a chance to know the team and each other. “I mean, 24 hours into it, you know, it’s really good. I mean, it was fun last night, you know, you know, you know, they all travel during the morning. You know, their physicals went on throughout the afternoon. I mean, you know, we kicked it off. I thought jerry was tremendous at 6:00 and welcome home. And, you know, just laying down the groundwork, you know, what’s in front of them as far as the opportunity and particularly the opportunity has been Dallas Cowboy. So, you know, we had some fun with their old, you know, their old uniforms and things like that. And, you know, their acknowledge every one of them, you know, their success in college. And then but then the reality is, you know, this is the starting point of, you know, what it is to be a Dallas Cowboy, what it takes to be a Dallas Cowboy. We had a really cool tradition in history of video that that our in our crew puts together. And it it’s kind of funny because, you know, near the end we transition, you know, all these great, you know, highlights over the decades of, you know, Dallas Cowboy history.

The 2022 draft class contracts are underway.

The Dallas Cowboys are holding their rookie minicamp this weekend and it offers the first opportunity for their draft picks and undrafted free agents to get to work with the team. While the draft process itself is the most important part of bringing in new talent there is also the business side of football operations. The Cowboys addressed this on Thursday by getting fifth-round pick John Ridgeway under contract and on Friday news broke that they took care of their first-round pick. First-rounder Tyler Smith and other draft picks have also signed their rookie contracts with the Dallas Cowboys.

Cowboys UDFA’s are ready for camp!

The Cowboys did an excellent job of bringing in talented undrafted free agents like center Alec Lindstrom, wide receiver Dontario Drummond, and linebacker Storey Jackson. However, one has stood out among the rest as the overwhelming fan favorite, and that’s safety Markquese Bell out of Florida A&M. Bell was one of the Cowboys’ 30 visits and a player that looked like he could be a Day 3 steal in the draft for Dallas. Luckily, the Cowboys snagged him, and he possesses a lot of traits that defensive coordinator Dan Quinn covets much like fifth-round cornerback DaRon Bland. As is the case with undrafted rookies and late-round picks, Bell will have to show and prove on special teams while he develops, a path that sixth-round pick Devin Harper has embraced. The HBCU standout is of the same mindset as Harper when it comes to how he can contribute to the Cowboys this season. “I want to contribute on special teams”, Bell said. “That is going to get my foot in the door. I want to learn the playbook and get with some of the older guys that know the system and learn from them to help me get where I want to go.” Bell was very productive for the Rattlers last season. He logged 95 tackles (6.5 tackles for loss), an interception, two sacks, and five forced fumbles on his way to receiving All-MEAC honors. Coupling that with his 6’2 frame, 36.5-inch vertical, and 4.41 speed, Bell could have easily felt slighted by not being drafted.

What will it take to get over the hump?

The Dallas Cowboys remain, likely now and forever, one of the most storied franchises in all of professional sports. The team’s vast history of personalities, talents and successes guarantees its place of reverence. The problem executive vice president Stephen Jones has is not with ancient history, however, but the club’s recent past. The Cowboys have not reached an NFC Championship Game this century, having instead watched three collective Super Bowls go to fellow NFC East competition in that span. Jones realizes that reality must change — both for fans and the team alike. “We’ve got to take that next step,” Jones told Adam Schein on Friday on Mad Dog Sports Radio. “And I think everybody on this team — from Mike [McCarthy] and his coaching staff to Dak [Prescott] and the players — all know that we’ve gotta have success in the postseason. That’s the endgame. Our fans deserve that. Certainly, we’re not gonna be at peace until we get over that hump.”

Should the Cowboys look into signing Bradberry?

After the Giants released veteran cornerback James Bradberry on Monday, should the Cowboys bring in the former Pro Bowler? Bradberry will be entering his seventh NFL season in 2022 and is coming off a down year in 2021. While he did record a career-high four interceptions and 17 pass breakups, the former Giant allowed 848 yards in coverage, according to Pro Football Reference. It’s the most yards he’s given up in his career after allowing a career-low 587 yards in 2020. Bradberry also allowed eight touchdowns and led all cornerbacks with a 21.7 missed-tackle percentage. Still, he could return to his 2020-self on a new team. It was a special year for Bradberry, allowing a passer rating of 81.2 when targeted and earning a 79.9 coverage grade from Pro Football Focus. His three interceptions and career-high 18 pass breakups earned Bradberry his first Pro Bowl selection. He experienced regression in 2021, but Bradberry is still a talented cornerback. His experience in covering NFC East receivers would be helpful. Bradberry has spent the last two seasons covering players like Terry McLaurin and DeVonta Smith. Having been New York’s No. 1 cornerback during his short tenure there, he has experience covering several top receivers. Added depth at the cornerback position wouldn’t hurt either, especially given the uncertainty surrounding Kelvin Joseph’s legal situation.

Blogging The Boys Podcast Network and YouTube Channel

We offer a different show every single day on the Blogging The Boys podcast network.

Monday : 1st and 10 with Dave Sturchio, Tony Catalina, and Aidan Davis

: 1st and 10 with Dave Sturchio, Tony Catalina, and Aidan Davis Monday: Hidden Yardage with Mark Lane and Sean Martin

Hidden Yardage with Mark Lane and Sean Martin Tuesday : The 75O with Tony Casillas and RJ Ochoa

: The 75O with Tony Casillas and RJ Ochoa Tuesday: BTB Roundtable with various BTB personalities

BTB Roundtable with various BTB personalities Wednesday: The NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Gowton

The NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Gowton Wednesday : Talkin’ The Draft with Connor Livesay and Mark Schofield

: Talkin’ The Draft with Connor Livesay and Mark Schofield Thursday: The Ocho with RJ Ochoa

The Ocho with RJ Ochoa Thursday : Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle

: Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle Friday : Girls Talkin ‘Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray

: Girls Talkin ‘Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray Friday: The Star Seminar with Danny Phantom and Rabblerousr

The Star Seminar with Danny Phantom and Rabblerousr Saturday : Cowboys Hoy with Mauricio Rodriguez

: Cowboys Hoy with Mauricio Rodriguez Sunday: The World’s Team with Meg Murray and Paul Stewart

The Blogging The Boys podcast network is available on all major podcast platforms.

Subscribe here on Apple devices.

Subscribe here if you are a Spotify user.

Subscribe to the Blogging The Boys YouTube Channel for videos throughout every week right here.