Report: LB Anthony Barr ruled a free agent option for the Cowboys, “if the price is right”

Stephen Jones likes to remind us that talent acquisition is a 24/7 business. With the draft now over and the consequences of signing free agents no longer has an impact on draft compensation for the following year, signings across the league are sure to heat up leading into the training camp.

The Dallas Cowboys are looking to possibly do so themselves as there seems to be some reported interested in former Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr.

Free agent linebacker Anthony Barr is a free agent option for the Cowboys, if the price right, per source.

There definite interest there. — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) May 14, 2022

Clarence Hill mentions a point that we have all come to know quite well here in Dallas by stating there would be interest “if the price is right”.

Anthony Barr is on the north side of 30 now and missed six games last season, but has consistently productive player in this league for many years. Linebacker is still bit of a question mark for the Cowboys as how the team will use Micah Parsons could be multiple rather than a traditional every down linebacker, while also wondering what they can expect out of Leighton Vander Esch in a one year prove deal, and hoping for a speedy recover by the promising Jabril Cox coming back from an ACL tear.

The Cowboys added two young linebackers to the roster via the draft as well in Damone Clark and Devin Harper, but the belief is that Barr could be a real help to the group immediately. Damone Clarks’ 2022 season looks to be a possible redshirt year as he looks to come back from spinal fusion surgery in the off-season, while Harper is a sixth round pick that at this time looks to factor more in to the special teams plans.

In Anthony Barr’s career he has played in 98 games tallying 17.5 sacks, 335 solo tackles, and 8 forced fumbles in 8 seasons. Dan Quinn loves having playmakers on his defense and if the price is right the Cowboys may be looking to do just that in the middle of it.