Report: Cowboys to hold training camp practices with Chargers and Broncos ahead of preseason games

There are a little over two months between now and when the Dallas Cowboys will head out to Oxnard, California for training camp, and when they do they will begin serious work on the 2022 season. It goes without saying that the hope for Dallas is to improve upon last year’s campaign which did feature 12 wins. The first of those victories came against the Los Angeles Chargers who are a team that improved a lot last season despite missing out on the playoffs.

The entire AFC West has seemingly improved ten-fold in the last couple of years what with L.A.’s ascension and now Russell Wilson’s arrival with the Denver Broncos. Dallas played that division a year ago so they will not face any of the foes in the regular season, but they will see them before it all even starts.

The Cowboys are set to hold training camp practices with both the Chargers and Broncos

You may have forgotten, but the NFL cut the preseason down to three games a year ago. The first two matchups for the Cowboys happen to be on the road against the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers.

It is commonplace for teams that square off in the preseason to hold joint training camp practices with one another and it seems that Dallas is set to do so with both of these teams.

The Cowboys will hold joint training camp practices with the Chargers and Broncos, source tells @usatodaysports.



Scheduled to practice with Broncos Thurs, 8/11 before Saturday preseason game. With Chargers on Wed, Thurs 8/17-18 before 8/20 matchup. Bonus chances vs competition. — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) May 18, 2022

Last year the Cowboys held joint practices with the eventual Super Bowl champions in the Los Angeles Rams so perhaps the Broncos and/or Chargers feel as if this is a bit of good luck. Either way it is always nice for teams to get an opportunity to compete against someone who isn’t their own teammates.