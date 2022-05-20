The Dallas Cowboys offense is facing a tall task this season as they look to re-find a version of themselves that disappeared down the stretch in 2021. Matters are more difficult given that the Cowboys will be without three starters from the offensive side of the ball when they suit up for the first time this season. Connor Williams left in free agency to the Miami Dolphins, Amari Cooper was traded to the Cleveland Browns, and La’el Collins was released before he flocked to the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Cowboys have what they feel are legitimate replacements for each of these players and the one that many are excited about is at wide receiver. While third-round rookie Jalen Tolbert should not be compared to Amari Cooper by any stretch, the ceiling for the South Alabama product could certainly make a difference right from the jump.

One outlet very much believes that this is going to happen.

PFF lists Dallas Cowboys rookie wide receiver Jalen Tolbert as potential breakout candidate in 2022

Every year there are players who seemingly take a leap that were otherwise lesser known the year before. Obviously Jaeln Tolbert is a rookie and therefore has no NFL history, but that isn’t stopping people from thinking that he could have a breakout-sort-of campaign.

PFF put together a list of six players who could be breakout candidates in the NFC this season and listed the Cowboys rookie among them.

WR JALEN TOLBERT, DALLAS COWBOYS CeeDee Lamb is expected to solidify his WR1 standing this year in spite of a few unknowns around him in the Cowboys’ receiving room. Michael Gallup may not be ready for Week 1 while still recovering from an ACL tear, leaving the position of Robin to Lamb’s Batman up for grabs. Dak Prescott’s deep connection with Gallup (95.5 grade on deep passes in 2021) could be taken over by the rookie Tolbert, at least early on, or semi-veteran James Washington. Tolbert had five receiving touchdowns on 20-plus yard passes en route to his career-high 98.2 deep receiving grade at South Alabama last season. The third-rounder boasts the upside to come in and hold down the WR2 position while remaining a mainstay in the Dallas passing offense once Gallup returns.

The Cowboys are expected to start the season without Michael Gallup although the stretch of time they will go without him is still a bit unknown. It goes without saying that Jalen Tolbert will have an opportunity to shine early on and to a degree the Cowboys are counting on that happening.

Gallup was also a third-round rookie that found his footing with the team four years ago, but that didn’t really happen until Amari Cooper arrived. Tolbert will be in an offense where CeeDee Lamb will draw the heavier coverage which means he should have plenty of legitimate looks from Dak Prescott.